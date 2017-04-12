Malaysian Grand Prix’s axing no long-term heartbreak

“It’s always sad to say goodbye to a member of the Formula One family.”

This was the statement given by the sport’s commercial director Sean Bratches, in wake of the news that the Malaysian Grand Prix would be no more beyond 2017.

Sad it is indeed, to lose a race which has been a mainstay of the calendar since 1999, seeing many classic races staged at the Sepang International Circuit.

From the vivid memories of ‘Multi-21′ in 2011, which saw Red Bull Racing embroiled in a controversial team-orders debacle, to the scenes of Kimi Räikkönen enjoying an ice-cream during the rain-afflicted 2009 race, Malaysia has been one of the better races on the calendar.

But a combination of dwindling ticket sales and high operating costs ultimately led to its demise.

The recent twinning of the Malaysian event with neighbours Singapore also dealt a sting to former, with the night race on the streets of the Marina Bay proving a better spectacle.

Growing interest in motorcycle racing in Southeast Asia is another factor in the decline, with MotoGP growing in popularity throughout Malaysia and seeking to tap into markets in Thailand and Indonesia.

But, as much as this will be a loss, having a been such a celebrated event, the absence of the Malaysian Grand Prix will not lead to much heartbreak.

Formula One’s new owners, Liberty Media, already have a smorgasbord of races being negotiated beyond 2018, with their desire to plump up the calendar to as many as 25 events.

Hallmark names such as the French and German Grands Prix are set to make their comeback next year, with the latter making its return to the sport after a decade under the dust.

Furthermore, expansion in the United States and North America is one of Liberty Media’s key objectives.

Liberty’s president and CEO, Greg Maffei, earlier in the year openly criticised the events on the Formula One roster which are present only to have financially benefited the previous owners of the sport:

“We end up with races in places like Baku in Azerbaijan, where they paid us a big race fee, but it does nothing to build the long-term brand and health of the business.”

While Malaysia isn’t a race with ulterior motives, Liberty Media are searching for events that can provide maximum fan engagement and quality racing.

For those who’ve long discussed going to the Malaysian Grand Prix (including myself), it is time to dig up the passport and plan a trip for October to be a part of history.

It is positive that Malaysia will continue to have a strong presence in the motorsport world beyond this year, but on Formula One’s behalf, 2017 has to deliver the best Malaysian Grand Prix.