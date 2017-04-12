Port Adelaide bans fan in latest racism row

Blues prevail over rivals for first win of the season

Hawks left out in the sun too long, as Gold Coast records their largest ever win

WAFL star takes the best mark you will see in 2017

A woman is expected to be charged by police for posting racist comments about Adelaide AFL star Eddie Betts on Facebook.

The incident has led to the AFL admitting it can do more to stop racism as saddened indigenous players say they’re fed up with vilification in the sport.

As Port Adelaide says it’s sickened by racism cases including a Power fan who admits calling Adelaide’s Eddie Betts an ape, league hierarchy are pledging to find ways to better educate fans.

Betts, just eight months after a Port fan threw a banana at him during a game in a racist act, has again been targeted by vile racial abuse.

Port have suspended the membership of one of its fans who was evicted from Adelaide Oval on Saturday night for racially abusing Betts during the game between the South Australian clubs.

Port says its indigenous ruckman Paddy Ryder was also racially vilified during the game by an Adelaide supporter, who ran away before security were alerted.

Another Port Adelaide supporter, Maxine Spratt, 31, was reported by South Australian police on Tuesday for using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Spratt took to Facebook on Saturday night to call Betts an ape, writing the Crows forward “should go back to the zoo where him and his family belong”.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said “we know our game can do more”.

“We have come a long way on-field and we have come a long way off-field,” McLachlan told reporters in Melbourne.

“But there are still isolated instances and we’re going to keep tackling them, we’re going to keep calling them out.

“We have got a zero tolerance approach to this (but) we can do more and we will do more.”

McLachlan’s comments came after leading indigenous player Shaun Burgoyne, a four-time premiership star who chairs the AFL Players’ Indigenous Advisory Board, said indigenous players were saddened by ongoing racial vilification.

“This has been happening for far too long and we, as indigenous footballers, have had enough,” Burgoyne said in a statement.

“We deserve more respect than we are being shown.

“While it’s heartening that these incidents are being called out, there’s a lot of work to do before we can claim to be a truly inclusive game.”

Adelaide forward Betts declined to comment on Tuesday as his teammates rallied around him.

“You just don’t understand why this happens, especially to a bloke who is one of the nicest guys you will meet,” Betts’ teammate Luke Brown told reporters.

“It’s for him to deal with and if he feels like talking to the boys, we’re here for him.

“We’re here to support him throughout the whole thing and the club is doing the same thing … we’ll back him 100 per cent.”

Port Adelaide also released a statement on Tuesday, with chief executive Keith Thomas saying the club was sickened by the reports of the fans’ behaviour.