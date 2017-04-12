TELL US: Is the new Super Rugby format a change for the better?

Super Rugby is going to look a bit different next year – is it going to give the competition a second lease on life, or have SANZAAR needlessly plunged the sport into more chaos?
Brett McKay had everyone talking yesterday with his piece backing in the Western Force, so we’ve got him on Roar LIVE to pick his brain about the Super Rugby changes that have been announced (as well as the announcements that announced that they are not yet announced but will be announced
Monday this week sometime in the future probably).
But while we’ve all been fixated on which Aussie team should get the flick, what’s been missed a little bit in the conversation is what impact the changes to the format will bring.
So let us know in the comments:
Is the new structure is a move in the right direction for Super Rugby, an unmitigated disaster-waiting-to-happen, or something in between?
We’ll also be talking about the ARU’s handling of the situation and of course, which team should stay in the comp – so if you have any un-aired thoughts on those as well, feel free to whack them in the comments and we’ll get to as many as we can throughout the show.
April 12th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Jock Cornet said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
The ARU have to dissolve.
April 12th 2017 @ 1:43pm
sheek said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:43pm | ! Report
Ha, ha – Go Jock!
April 12th 2017 @ 1:27pm
Rebellion said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
The change from 18 teams to 15 is better but not enough. The Rebels, Sunwolves and Jaguars also have to go.
I also agree with the above comment. The ARU has failed badly and there should be an independent commission to evaluate their conduct/performance since Pulver came into power.
April 12th 2017 @ 1:31pm
Train Without A Station said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
I don’t understand how people think an independent commission is some silver bullet.
The concept of it in AFL and the NRL was to take the power away from the clubs and leave it to a group to collectively run free from interest in any individual clubs.
This is essentially what exists with the ARU board now.
April 12th 2017 @ 1:28pm
Tony H said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Haha. Riordan, surely you know better than asking us for our opinions by now!
For me it’s a positive. We’ll see how it plays out though
April 12th 2017 @ 1:29pm
piru said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
Not for Australia
April 12th 2017 @ 1:30pm
Crazy Horse said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
The [Eastern] Australian Rugby Union are a disgrace. Instead of being the de facto NSW Rugby Union it should concentrate on growing the game at all levels right across the nation. The [E]ARU needs to understand that Rugby is a sport, a way of life. for most of us it is not a “business”. We don’t particularly care about profit and loss. We just want the game we play at community level to grow and for there to be pathways for those of our kids that are good enough. The current lot of bankers and marketeers should resign and be replaced by people with a genuine love for real rugby.
April 12th 2017 @ 1:35pm
Train Without A Station said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
Good to see we are doubling down on emotive statements, free from logic.
April 12th 2017 @ 1:31pm
Wayne said | April 12th 2017 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
Get rid of the South African teams and Argentina. Keep NZ and Japan. Add Pacific Island teams and have a Pacific Region competition.