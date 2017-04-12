TELL US: Is the new Super Rugby format a change for the better?

Super Rugby is going to look a bit different next year – is it going to give the competition a second lease on life, or have SANZAAR needlessly plunged the sport into more chaos?

Brett McKay had everyone talking yesterday with his piece backing in the Western Force, so we’ve got him on Roar LIVE to pick his brain about the Super Rugby changes that have been announced (as well as the announcements that announced that they are not yet announced but will be announced Monday this week sometime in the future probably).

But while we’ve all been fixated on which Aussie team should get the flick, what’s been missed a little bit in the conversation is what impact the changes to the format will bring.

So let us know in the comments:

Is the new structure is a move in the right direction for Super Rugby, an unmitigated disaster-waiting-to-happen, or something in between?

We’ll also be talking about the ARU’s handling of the situation and of course, which team should stay in the comp – so if you have any un-aired thoughts on those as well, feel free to whack them in the comments and we’ll get to as many as we can throughout the show.

Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:45pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.