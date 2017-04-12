“I might have to move on”: Graham on Bulldogs’ pursuit of Woods

Canterbury captain James Graham admits his club’s pursuit of Wests Tigers skipper Aaron Woods may push him out of Belmore.

The 31-year-old said he accepted the Bulldogs would be interested in the NRL’s best players and would target Woods while he was at the peak of his powers.

“Why wouldn’t the club go after him?” Graham told Fox Sports’ NRL 360 in his weekly appearance on the program alongside Woods.

“That might mean that I might have to move on, whether that means this year or the year after, I’m not dumb enough or naive to think that might not happen.”

But despite accepting his future at the Bulldogs is clouded, Graham says he hasn’t spoken to coach Des Hasler or club boss Raelene Castle.

“I’m not a snowflake. I’m not going to melt under a little bit of pressure or a little bit of speculation,” Graham said.

“I don’t need reassurance from the gaffer or Raelene about where my future lies.”

Speculation is rife about Woods and fellow off-contract Tigers fullback James Tedesco with Canterbury one of a host of clubs in the running to sign the duo.

Woods said the Tigers four-straight losses before their upset win over North Queensland last week made him delay his decision, which he wants to make with the “right mindset”.

“I want to get it done in the next couple of weeks,” Woods said.

“I want to get it sorted.

“I don’t want to make an irrational decision when I’m angry. I want to put a lot of thinking through it.”

The spotlight is on Woods and Tedesco after five-eighth Mitchell Moses signed with Parramatta, with Luke Brooks the only member of the club’s “big four” to re-sign with the Tigers.

The Tigers denied Moses’s request for an immediate release to join the Eels, with Woods asking his teammate to remain at the club in 2017.

“I really wanted Mitchell to commit for the rest of the year,” Woods said.

“But I thought he handled himself really well on the weekend.”

But Woods conceded Moses could yet make a mid-season move to Parramatta.

“He could be here for the rest of the year or he could be here for a week,” Woods said.