Alonso to miss Monaco for the Indy 500

It’s been announced Fernando Alonso will miss the Monaco Grand Prix in May to compete in the Indycar Indy 500 event.

Alonso will race in a Mclaren-entered car, powered by Honda, and will be prepared by Andretti Autosport team, making the team Mclaren Honda Andretti.

Alonso is obviously testing the waters in Indycar, and what better place to do it than this prestigious event? An uncompetitive car for three years would be behind the decision, but is Alonso trying to permanently end his Formula One career, or is he going for something different?

Alonso claims he wants to win the triple crown of motorsport – Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the Indianapolis 500.

If what Alonso says is indeed true then we will still see Fernando on the F1 grid for a few years to come, most likely with a race or two skipped so he can complete Le Mans or the Indy 500.

But if Fernando doesn’t want to race in F1 for next few years, then the sport is in for a real shakeup.

McLaren are yet to say who will replace Alonso for the Grand Prix, but Jenson Button is the team’s reserve driver, possibly placing the duty of racing for McLaren Honda in his hands. There are good reasons for and against it happening, but I don’t see the man who looked almost relieved to walk away from F1 at the end of last season hopping into these new beasts anytime soon.

So, could Alonso be competitive at Indianapolis? In my opinion, he’ll be a midfield driver for his first time round. While Alonso is one of the best drivers in the world, and will have a great car with a strong Honda engine (haven’t said that in a while) to be driven with Andretti Autosport, he’ll only start testing the car on May 15, giving him little time to gain any experience.

The news has shaken the Formula One world – we’ll just have to see what Alonso’s plan really is.