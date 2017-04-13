The ARU – Tell ’em they’re dreaming!

As iconic Aussie movie the Castle celebrates 20 years this week, the time period resonates very closely with the advent of professional rugby.
Here is a go at matching some iconic Castle moments with the plight of Australian rugby.
Daryl Kerrigan: “Tell him he’s dreaming”
You could apply this to anyone at ARU headquarters.
“We’re going to Bonnie Doon. We’re going to Bonnie Doon.”
Relocate the Rebels there – they can enjoy the serenity, and opposition sides will have to engage the challenges with the high ball and the powerlines.
“Suffer in your jocks!”
Pretty much every time an Aussie team plays a Kiwi one.
“It’s not a house. It’s a home.”
In other words, when a property is built with more than bricks and mortar – it’s built with memories and love.
Nothing can beat the camaraderie of the game they play in heaven. Rugby has built a wonderful tradition in its own right in Australia with a small player base and professionalisation has eroded the grassroots. People are upset, we are losing our home.
“It’s the vibe of it. It’s the Constitution. It’s Mabo. It’s justice. It’s law. It’s the vibe and ah, no that’s it. It’s the vibe. I rest my case.”
Roar fans writing on the woes of rugby over the last few weeks.
Dennis Denuto: “I cleaned that tray 3 f….. times! F3… F3… What the f….. is that!”
Dennis could have been talking about understanding the way the conference and finals system presently operates in Super rugby.
“This is going straight to the pool room”
1991 and 1999 World Cups. A Bledisloe and Lions victory here or there, but not much since 2003.
Federal Court Judge: “And what Law are you basing this argument on?”
Western Force legal team: The Law of bloody common sense!
Con Petropoulous: “And can I just say how disenchanted I am with the rugby system”.
Eric Bana wasn’t wrong, and I reckon he has a case in point with the way rugby is run in Australia.
Darryl Kerrigan: Bill dug a hole. Tell ’em Bill.
Bill Pulver: I dug a hole.
April 13th 2017 @ 9:14am
Joe King said | April 13th 2017 @ 9:14am | ! Report
If it’s going to be too difficult legally for the ARU to remove a team, then why not allow Australia to go it alone for the remaining 3 years of the broadcast deal.
With the remaining 11 Super Rugby teams, the NZRU could get a straight round robin with the top 6 moving through to the finals regardless of where they are from.
Travel would be fairer for the SA teams as they wouldn’t have to travel to Australia. They would essentially be on level playing field with the NZ teams.
Fiji could join Australia’s 5 teams and get a professional team set-up. And once they’re up to it, a further pathway is found for them.
Australia could have their 5 teams + Fiji* play home and away with a final = 11 weeks.
They could then have a State of Origin involving a proper NSW, Queensland, and a ‘Best of the Rest’ representative team = 3 weeks
The ARU could then offer the winner of State of Origin to play the winner of Super Rugby if they want. If not, no worries.
But surely going it alone in this way would bring in more revenue for Australia and create more interest in rugby than currently.
Any reduction in revenue for Australia under this set-up is countered by a significant decrease in travel costs, perfectly scheduled time-slots for Australian audiences, pure local content*, the benefits that come with winning staying within Australia, our own final, and a terrific new State of Origin concept.
After the remaining 3 years, if it’s not working for either party, then we can come back together again if people want.
*Fiji could play from home if they are ready. If not, they could be based in Western Sydney until they are. Australia is home to the largest Fijian population in the world outside of Fiji, and a large percentage of them live in Western Sydney. This may even partially solve the ‘Western Sydney’ problem!
April 13th 2017 @ 9:33am
Decs said | April 13th 2017 @ 9:33am | ! Report
Brilliant Rocko. And sums up this whole mess.