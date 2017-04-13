The ARU – Tell ’em they’re dreaming!

German commentators go ballistic over last play try

Big prop can kick better than you, will also destroy you!

As iconic Aussie movie the Castle celebrates 20 years this week, the time period resonates very closely with the advent of professional rugby.

Here is a go at matching some iconic Castle moments with the plight of Australian rugby.

Daryl Kerrigan: “Tell him he’s dreaming”

You could apply this to anyone at ARU headquarters.

“We’re going to Bonnie Doon. We’re going to Bonnie Doon.”

Relocate the Rebels there – they can enjoy the serenity, and opposition sides will have to engage the challenges with the high ball and the powerlines.

“Suffer in your jocks!”

Pretty much every time an Aussie team plays a Kiwi one.

“It’s not a house. It’s a home.”

In other words, when a property is built with more than bricks and mortar – it’s built with memories and love.

Nothing can beat the camaraderie of the game they play in heaven. Rugby has built a wonderful tradition in its own right in Australia with a small player base and professionalisation has eroded the grassroots. People are upset, we are losing our home.

“It’s the vibe of it. It’s the Constitution. It’s Mabo. It’s justice. It’s law. It’s the vibe and ah, no that’s it. It’s the vibe. I rest my case.”

Roar fans writing on the woes of rugby over the last few weeks.

Dennis Denuto: “I cleaned that tray 3 f….. times! F3… F3… What the f….. is that!”

Dennis could have been talking about understanding the way the conference and finals system presently operates in Super rugby.

“This is going straight to the pool room”

1991 and 1999 World Cups. A Bledisloe and Lions victory here or there, but not much since 2003.

Federal Court Judge: “And what Law are you basing this argument on?”

Western Force legal team: The Law of bloody common sense!

Con Petropoulous: “And can I just say how disenchanted I am with the rugby system”.

Eric Bana wasn’t wrong, and I reckon he has a case in point with the way rugby is run in Australia.

Darryl Kerrigan: Bill dug a hole. Tell ’em Bill.

Bill Pulver: I dug a hole.