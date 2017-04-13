Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City: UCL quarter-finals preview

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Atletico Madrid host Leicester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Atletico are coming off a 1-all draw with bitter rivals Real Madrid, Antione Griezmann’s 85th minute equaliser ensured Ateltico got a point out of the league leaders at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Still, the result means a top-spot finish in La Liga seems out of reach for Atletico. Luckily, Atletico have won more Champions League games this season than any other club, with six victories and one draw in eight games. They have also managed to keep a clean sheet in 15 of their last 17 Champions League home games.

Although Madrid will be heavy favourites to progress to the semi-finals, Leicester City seem to be making a habit out of overcoming the odds.

The Foxes progressed to the quarter-finals after a stunning 2-nil win against Sevilla at home to take the 3-2 win on aggregate.

However, Leicester have just had their six-game unbeaten run broken with a 4-2 loss to Everton in their last fixture, after giving up a 2-1 lead at Goodison Park.

It was their first loss since the controversial decision to fire Claudio Ranieri, the manager who led them to an unlikely Premier League win last season.

Despite only winning one away game all competition, Leicester still find themselves continuing to make history, becoming the second team ever to make the quarter-finals in their first Champions League season, behind Malaga.

This will be third time these two sides face off in European competition, the first time coming in the 1961-62 Cup Winners Cup, and the second in the 1997-98 UEFA Cup. Atletico took the win both times.

Prediction

Leicester City continue to surprise, but Atletico Madrid are the best they have faced so far. Expect Atletico to end the quarter-finals in the first leg to avoid a repeat of what Leicester did to Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid 3 – 0 Leicester City