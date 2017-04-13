Former Australian quick say O’Keefe is hurting after latest fine

Lynn goes down with shoulder injury diving for a catch

de Villiers hits two sixes out of the stadium

Former Test fast bowler Stuart Clark says Steve O’Keefe is hurting after he was fined $20,000 for making inappropriate comments while drunk at an awards ceremony.

O’Keefe, 32, was also banned from playing for NSW in next season’s Australian one-day domestic competition.

It’s not the first time the Test player has misbehaved under the influence of alcohol, having been fined $10,000 for offensive conduct at a Sydney hotel in August.

But Clark said O’Keefe was “very, very distressed” about his recent behaviour.

“He’s not blaming it on anyone else,” Clark told Fox Sports.

“He realises he may have an issue when he has too much alcohol.”

O’Keefe took full responsibility in a statement released last week and said there was no excuse for his actions.

“I have a big challenge ahead and I am determined to meet it with actions, not just words,” he said.

“To all of the members of the cricket family I love and respect so much, again, apologies for letting you down.”

Clark, who was not at the awards ceremony last week, said O’Keefe had since apologised to the woman as well as all the wives of the player who were there in company.

He said while it isn’t the first time O’Keefe has drunk too much and caused himself trouble, his friend was hoping for forgiveness and accepted the hefty fine and suspension imposed by Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW.