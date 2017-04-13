Julio Arca and South Shields: A story of love, passion and triumph  

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Julio Arca is a legend in England’s north-east, and a true gentleman on and off the pitch.

His love for the region started in 2000 when, as a fresh-faced 19-year-old, he joined Sunderland from Argentinos Juniors after been scouted by Black Cats manager Peter Reid.

During a six-year spell at the club, Arca made 157 appearances, scoring 17 goals. Fans sang his name from the Stadium of Light terraces, as they could see his passion, talent and determination to win.

Arca and Sunderland’s relationship ended after Sunderland’s relegation to the Championship in 2006. However, the Argentinian didn’t move far, making a 30-mile trip south to Middlesbrough.

Arca was current England manager Gareth Southgate’s first signing. Boro fans took Arca to their hearts, seduced by the same qualities Sunderland fans had warmed to. Arca was named player of the season by the fans and his teammates in 2011, his ability and attitude rightly rewarded.

After another two years, Arca retired from the Teeside club in 2013. His career wasn’t filled with honors, but one thing he did win was the respect and the love of the fans.

He loved the area so much he decided to stay, and a few years latetr, I was told the same Julio Arca had been playing for a pub side on Sundays with his mates.

Willow Pond FC, which is ten minutes away from where I live, is a group of blokes who play football on a Sunday, then have a few pints after.

It was clear to most watching him that he still had it: a sweet left foot and knowledge of football gained from 13 years playing in the Premier League. He had something to offer to a higher quality of team, and that’s where South Shields came in.

Situated between Sunderland and Newcastle, South Shields has ship-building roots going back centuries. A town steeped in history, the River Tyne splits it in to North and South Shields, and locals either support Sunderland or Newcastle.

Yet 2000 people attended the latest Shields derby, against North Shields. South Shields are known as the Mariners, based on their history of fishing, and they currently play in the tenth tier of English football, so to receive that much support is a hell of an achievement.

What a day, what a team, what an achievement. Pleasure to be involved at the club 👏 https://t.co/N7Ay6O9sHZ — Daniel Prince (@danielprince18) April 8, 2017

Julio joined South Shields in 2015, and success came with him. The Argentinian worked on his fitness, got to know his teammates, and from that hard work the rewards have come this season, as South Shields clinched promotion to the eighth tier. In the process, they broke an unofficial England league record, winning 31 games in a row. They’ve also qualified for the FA Vase final, which will be held in May, when Julio Arca will lead his team onto the hallowed turf of Wembley.

I love the passion and desire Julio still has. The man who doesn’t need the money, his only dream is to play football. The fact he has adopted my region as his home is heartwarming. It’s not because of the weather or the nightlife, it’s purely down to the people who live here and the passion we have for football.

South Shields play the FA Vase final on May 21. If any Roarers out there would like me to keep them updated on their progress, let me know.