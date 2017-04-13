NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Preview

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

The wait is almost over, playoff basketball is nearly upon us. In Western Conference pretty much everything is decided with only home court advantage between the Jazz and Clippers to be settled in the final round of games tonight.

In the Eastern Conference it will be two out of the Bulls, Pacers and Heat who will fill the remaining playoff spots with the Pacers and Bulls in current possession of the 7th and 8th seeds.

As the matchups in the West are all locked in, let’s look ahead to the four series and try and make sense of who will advance.

Golden State Warriors (1) vs Portland Trail Blazers (8)

Having completed a third straight 65+ win season and third straight No.1 seed in basketball’s most brutal conference the Warriors are overwhelming favourites in this one. Since losing 3 straight in mid March the Warriors have gone 14-1 and look to be surging into the playoffs in top form.

Portland has had a slightly disappointing season having been last year’s surprise package. For much of the year the Blazers looked set to miss the playoffs all together. However, a blistering March where they went 13-3 saw them overhaul Denver and grab the No.8 spot in the West.

Key Matchup: Kevin Durant vs His own knee

While Steph Curry versus Damian Lillard is certainly a tasty matchup at point guard, as Dame has been balling out of his mind recently, this series is likely to be a bit of a turkey shoot for the Warriors.

What is crucial for Golden State is that they get KD back and fully firing by the time they meet tougher opposition in the next round. Durant missed over a month and there are sure to be a few cobwebs to dust off. Remember how Steph never quite looked himself after his injury last year.

The focus of this series for the Warriors should be getting through nice and quickly while getting Durant back up to speed, gradually increasing his workload to have him peaking for the later stages of the post season.

Prediction

Last year the Blazers managed to take a game off Golden State but I can’t see that happening this year. Warriors in 4.

San Antonio Spurs (2) vs Memphis Grizzlies (7)

This is unlikely to be a pretty series with two teams who pride themselves on playing tough, physical defence. Expect a bruising, old-school series with both teams aiming to keep their opponent under 100 points, something you don’t see too often in the NBA these days.

That’s not to say there isn’t some serious offensive talent on both teams. Kawhi Leonard has matured into one of the best perimeter scorers in the league and LeMarcus Aldridge is always a threat in the post. For the Grizzlies Mike Conley has had an outstanding season averaging 20 ppg while Marc Gasol has added a deadly three-point shot to go with his silky touch around the basket.

Key Matchup: Marc Gasol vs Pau Gasol

For the first time in their storied careers the Spanish brothers will square off in a playoff series. While Pau is slightly past his prime with Marc squarely in his, it will still be fun to watch two of the classiest players in the league go head to head.

Both players are outstanding passers from the post and have been shooting with much more range this season. In a playoff series that is bound to be tough and physical it will be a joy to see these two cerebral masters of the game go head to head.

Prediction

I expect this to be a surprisingly close series with the Spurs edging it in 6.

Houston Rockets (3) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (6)

On paper this is the most mouthwatering clash of the entire first round. The two MVP favourites square off in what will be a high octane affair. In addition we get to see the beef between Russ and Patrick Beverley resume with the stakes even higher than before.

It really is a shame that this is a first round matchup as it feels like both teams should be making it through the first round. However, despite Westbrook’s spectacular play the Thunder haven’t been that great this year and have paid the price with a tough first round matchup.

Key Matchup: James Harden vs Russell Westbrook

It’s hard to look anywhere else really. Tempting as it was to plump for Westbrook vs Beverly this series will surely be decided by the play of these two superstars. Harden is my pick for MVP and I expect him to play like it – getting Eric Gordon, Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson plenty of open shots.

Westbrook will have to get his supporting cast more involved if the Thunder are to make this series competitive. In Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams he has some talented support he just needs to trust them to make shots and ease the defence’s focus away from himself.

Prediction

While this is the most eye-catching series on paper I actually don’t expect it to be close. Houston’s offence will in all likelihood be far too much for Westbrook to overcome on his own. Rockets in 5.

LA Clippers (4) vs Utah Jazz (5)

Home court could switch to the Jazz, however it seems likely that the Clippers will hold on as they only have to beat the lowly Kings to secure the 4th seed.

The Jazz have tailed off slightly towards the end of the season but they have all the tools at their disposal to give LA all it can handle.

Gordon Hayward is a legitimate All-Star and Rudy Gobert is one of the finest defensive players in the league.

Solid role players such as Joe Ingles Rodney Hood, Derrick Favors and Boris Diaw give the Jazz a depth the Clippers don’t posses.

This feels like a defining moment for the LA Clippers. Over the past 4 years a combination of injuries and bottling it have prevented this talented roster from achieving its potential.

When healthy Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and JJ Redick are as talented as they come. The question is can the talented core overcome the mediocre bench and banish thoughts of past playoff disaster?

Key Matchup: Rudy Gobert vs DeAndre Jordan

This is an old school defensive centre matchup. A key feature of the series will be which stopper can control the glass and patrol the paint with authority.

Both big men will strike fear into the hearts of anyone foolish enough to drive into the lane and both anchor their teams defence superbly well.

DeAndre’s poor free throw shooting could be exploited by the Jazz while Gobert must avoid getting into early foul trouble.

Prediction

The Clippers are the NBA’s most proficient bottlers and I don’t expect that to change this year. From two down the Jazz will storm back to win in 6