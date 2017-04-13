NRL Round 7 predictions: Storm to surge against erratic Eagles

MARY K: What the NRL needs to do to emulate the success of AFL Women's

Round 7 is full of rivalries, with the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs set to kick things off on Friday afternoon, with state enemies the Broncos and Titans rounding out Good Friday football.

Saturday’s proceedings begin with two teams who fought tooth and nail against one another in the mid 2000s, when Manly host Melbourne.

Canterbury Bulldogs versus South Sydney Rabbitohs

Friday, 14 April

Kick-off: 4:00pm at ANZ Stadium

Canterbury and Souths meet in their traditional Good Friday game, with both sides looking to maintain the momentum from victories last weekend. The Bulldogs could well have lost their game to the Knights had Newcastle been crisper in finishing their try-scoring opportunities.

The Rabbitohs held control for most of the second half at Penrith, only to let the Panthers score late. Ill-discipline in the closing stages from Penrith set up an Adam Reynolds field goal and he was never going to miss.

This is a big game for both of these sides top eight credentials and a win could be pivotal in the grand scheme of the finals positions.

Brad Abbey and David Klemmer both sustained injuries last weekend and are out of this rounds clash. Brett Morris slides to fullback, Adam Elliott joins the starting pack and Kerrod Holland returns on the wing. Matt Frawley has been listed among the reserves but may come into the named 17. Souths are unchanged from last weekend, with Robbie Farah again starting from the bench.

The Rabbitohs’ biggest challenge in this match will be quelling the Bulldogs forward pack. If the undersized Bunnies manage to control the Dogs run through the middle of the field, they will go a long way to winning this match through their superior playmakers in Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds.

The Rabbitohs got taught a lesson last season in this match-up and I think they’ll be out for revenge. Sam Burgess will have a big game and stand up to the Bulldogs big boys and guide Souths to a win. Prediction: South Sydney by 2.

Newcastle Knights versus Sydney Roosters

Friday, 14 April

Kick-off: 6:00pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

Newcastle were gallant in their loss last week to the Bulldogs and as I have written in the Bulldogs preview, could well have won that match. The Roosters were atrocious last weekend against the Broncos.

They showed zero defensive intensity and were outplayed in all facets of the game in Brisbane. They will be looking to avoid a three-game losing streak against the struggling Knights in the second match on Good Friday.

Joseph Manu replaces the injured Latrell Mitchell in the only change for the Roosters. Newcastle have shifted Danny Levi into the starting hooker role, with Sam Stone coming onto the bench in place of Luke Yates.

The Roosters should have no trouble scoring points in this contest, as the Knights defence is one of the worst in the league. I am interested to see how the tricolours play defensively in this contest.

A real premiership contender would suffocate Newcastle when they’re in attack and win this game with their defence. I would much rather see the Roosters win this game 18-4 than 36-18. From what we have seen this season, I don’t think they have that sort of defensive effort in them yet.

They will have too many attacking weapons for the Knights however and will stop the rot with a win in Newcastle. Prediction: Sydney by 10.

Brisbane Broncos versus Gold Coast Titans

Friday, 14 April

Kick-off: 7:50pm at Suncorp Stadium

A re-match of last seasons elimination final when the Broncos face the Titans in the final match on Good Friday. The Titans were pummelled last weekend by a hungry and full strength Canberra side and will be looking for an 80-minute performance against the Broncos. Brisbane themselves were incredibly impressive against the Roosters and managed to blow out their opposition after managing to only win or lose matches by small margins all season.

One big change for the Broncos this week is the hamstring injury which has ruled out halfback Ben Hunt. He is replaced in the number 7 jersey by Kodi Nikorima and Corey Oates returns to the wing. The Titans welcome back hooker Nathan Peats and Chris McQueen to the second row. They are still without the services of co-captain Kevin Proctor and fullback Jarryd Hayne.

The Broncos ran the Roosters ragged last weekend with attacking football, throwing the ball on first tackle and running out of their defensive end with ease. If they adopt the same game style against the Titans, the Gold Coast are in trouble.

The Broncos possess powerful and quick outside backs which will ask enormous questions of the Titans defensively. The return of Nathan Peats will be welcomed by the Titans and particularly their young halves pairing. I can only see this result going one way and it could get very ugly for the Titans. I don’t see how they will be able to hold the Broncos to a low enough score to win this game. Prediction: Brisbane by 20.

Manly Sea Eagles versus Melbourne Storm

Saturday, 15 March

Kick-off: 3:00pm at Lottoland

Manly and Melbourne are both coming off last start losses and will be eager to get back in the winners circle on Saturday afternoon. The Sea Eagles were never in the game against the Dragons, conceding a bizarre try early and were methodically beaten by the Dragons in attack and defence last weekend. Manly showed no patience when they had the ball and the result was never in doubt from the Dragons perspective.

Melbourne played in a very different game of football on Sunday afternoon against the Sharks. In atrocious conditions, the Storm couldn’t get the better of field position and late game errors from Billy Slater cost them that match, their first loss of the season.

Manly’s front row stocks have been once again dealt a blow, with Nate Myles and Martin Taupau ruled out of this clash. Akuila Uate returns to the wing after being a late exclusion last weekend. Jackson Hastings comes onto the bench as does Lloyd Perrett for the Eagles.

For the Storm, Will Chambers has been suspended, with Young Tonumaipea given the starting nod, with Cheyse Blair returning to the centres. Jesse Bromwich and Cameron Munster have been included in the reserves and are an outside chance of playing Saturday.

The Sea Eagles are significantly outmatched in the big man department, especially if Jesse Bromwich suits up for the Storm. Melbourne will be hungry to atone for a loss last weekend and I didn’t like the way Manly approached their game against the Dragons. They were erratic, impatient and lax defensively. If they bring that same approach against Melbourne they will be smashed. I think the Storm will win this match handsomely, as they outmatch Manly in every area of the field. Prediction: Melbourne by 14.