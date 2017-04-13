Regional Victorian bid set to shake up Commonwealth Games

A Victorian bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games is attempting to revitalise the stuttering event by hosting it across 11 regional cities.

The Greater Shepparton City Council will announce its plans to host the Games on Thursday.

While it is full steam ahead for the Gold Coast Games in 2018, the 2022 event is still up for grabs after sole bidder Durban was stripped of hosting rights when the South African government admitted it could not financially back the Games.

Many have subsequently questioned the relevance of the quadrennial event in the global marketplace but the Shepparton bid team believe their model can be a game changer.

“What we are unveiling today is a ‘first of its kind’ vision – the “People’s Games” – and what we believe could form the blueprint for future major sporting events given the cost required and infrastructure needed to hold global competitions like the Commonwealth Games,” Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Dinny Adem said in a statement.

“Importantly, staging a groundbreaking concept such as this across regional cities and towns will leave a legacy for millions of people like we have never seen before.

“The economic and social impact will be so significant, not to mention the wave of optimism that would sweep the state.”

Cities and towns slated for inclusion in the bid include Bendigo, Ballarat, Traralgon, Geelong, Shepparton, Warrnambool/Port Campbell, Mount Buller, Lake Nagambie, Yarrawonga and Wodonga.

Adem said most facilities would need upgrades rather than complete rebuilds.

He added that formal approaches had already been made to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Victorian Minister for Sport, and Tourism and Major Events John Eren, along with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and new Federal Sports Minister and Victorian MP Greg Hunt.

The bid has some high profile supporters including Olympic 400m runner John Steffensen and basketball great Lauren Jackson.