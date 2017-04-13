Super Rugby is junk status

South Africa has been financially rated ‘junk’ status by two of the leading world financial agencies, Standard and Poor’s and Fitch, with Moody’s likely to follow suit sooner rather than later.
If the Big Three financial agencies were to rate Super Rugby, it would have been junk status from the moment SANZAAR admitted a sixth franchise in South Africa, plus the Sunwolves from Japan, and Argentina’s Jaguares.
This week SANZAAR will remove two teams – the Cheetahs and Kings will cut South Africa’s involvement to four, and either the Force or Rebels to go, cutting Australia’s involvement to four, with New Zealand to remain on five.
That will cut the Super Rugby tournament to 15 teams – from 18 – but leave the Sunwolves and Jaguares.
Still junk status.
Nobody will admit to suggesting that the Sunwolves and Jaguares be admitted, but it had to be South Africa.
What’s even more disturbing is that either Australia or New Zealand went along with the stupid suggestion.
The Sunwolves can’t beat an egg, and would have great difficulty beating Sydney Subbies teams like Drummoyne, Colleagues, and Mosman.
Yet Roar Guru Fox Saker went to pains yesterday to support the Sunwolves claiming 25 million watched a World Cup game, obviously with Japan on duty.
But the Fox was thinking like the ARU, putting cold hard cash ahead of standards.
I don’t give a rats if 50 million, or 75 million, watch rugby on Japanese television, the Sunwolves simply can’t play,
So far they’ve played 19 Super Rugby games for a win and a draw.
Miracles can happen, even Don Bradman made a duck in his last Test innings when he needed just four runs to have a 100-run Test career average.
Admittedly the Jaguares are better with eight wins from 21 games, but they shouldn’t be there.
There are many ways of making Super Rugby better, and fairer.
First cab off the rank must be a revamping of the law book that for decades has supported the defending side.
Open up the field to give the attacking side more space and support, and rugby will come alive.
But the format is still a major problem
Retain the 15 teams of 2015, with five each from New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.
Anything is better than the current format, and certainly better than the proposed format for next season.
Rugby, the fans, and the sponsors deserve better.
JRVJ said | April 13th 2017 @ 6:46am | ! Report
I was waiting for the inevitable anti-Jaguars article.
Well, I found it, even though the Jags have a solid winning record in this their second season, and have a fairly solid shot of making the playoffs (in fact, the way the schedule looks for the Jags, there’s a very high likelihood that they WILL make the playoffs).
Frankly, the Jags make more sense than 5 Australian teams or 6 Australian teams (IMHO, I would have culled TWO Aussie teams and one Saffa team, but any way you cut it, dice it or slice it, the Jags make more sense and add more to the competition than the alternatives).
AndyS said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:21am | ! Report
Let’s hope they can keep it up. Their start over the first 20 games isn’t much different from that of the Force…
Rhys Bosley said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:22am | ! Report
The Jaguares should do well, they are basically a Pumas side which in itself is another factor undermining the integrity of the tournament.
AndyS said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:27am | ! Report
Yeah, true, and they don’t need to rely on support from the ARU which is a huge bonus. Although funnily, they actually seem to have it.
Fionn said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:30am | ! Report
I just can’t fathom the logic of having the Pumas play in both Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship.
I’m not saying there’s a better option, but you’re right, Rhys, it does undermine the integrity of SR.
Jamie said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:33am | ! Report
Exactly! They will not pick OS based players so the side is essentially the pumas. What’s the point of that?! I bet that they will be pushing for another team soon enough …and we will find ourselves in another super mess soon enough.
Bakkies said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:49am | ! Report
There was an original push for two Argentina to have two sides but they couldn’t afford that so they put their youth players in to the Pampas and their second XV in the American Five Nations.
They also come out and said that the Jaguares are separate to the Pumas with a different coaching structures.
Fionn said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:54am | ! Report
There’s bound to be overlap, Bakkies – they’re the same players.
That being said, the Pumas are much better than the Jaguares.
Nobrain said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:02am | ! Report
Sure my Lord!!!! Whatever you say!!!!
Exile in Oz said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:06am | ! Report
Disagree with the need to adjust the laws in favour of the attacking team. If that were to happen the scores would become a lot higher than they already are (NSW might be happy about that as the record 96 points would be passed!). At present there are regularly scores of 30+ posted and it is a rare game when both teams are below 15 points each. Much more change and it would be rugby 20/20. “rugby will come alive” Did you not watch the Stormers game over the weekend. It was a cracker. Even the Force/Kings game was entertaining and the emotion on display in Japan was great.
A bit silly to totally disregard the viewing numbers. After all that is how the wages get payed and games get staged. Would it not be better to find a way to lift the performance of the new clubs rather than revert to the old 5×3 comp. There are current teams that have very poor winning records that extend over a number of years so your justification for cutting the Dogs is a little weak.
Your article seems a lot like throwing stones and has very little in the way of constructive commentary. “Anything is better than the current format, and certainly better than the proposed format for next season”. I think that is not entirely true. Next year will be more merit based with the finals berths (not as good as a straight table ranking though) and if the reduction in teams is due to finance then it is better to cut them than have the whole comp end due ‘living beyond means’. A review of the ARU cost structure should take place to bring the admin cost in line with the industry standard. If that had occured a couple of years ago then the need to cut a team (for cost) might have been mitigated.
Nobrain said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:11am | ! Report
Junk Bond? Pls, tell me , is there any AAA, or AA, A, B, C. in other parts of the world?
Premier League or European Champions will have what rating Mr .Lord?
Bakkies said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Premier League would be drunk with the amount of club debt in that league that will never be paid off. Most of the big clubs would get a financial relegation in the French and German Leagues.
Harry Jones said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:12am | ! Report
Jaguares’ 22-capped test players belong in this competition.
In a Division A.
The Sunwolves belong in a B division of Super Rugby, with Rebels, Kings, Cheetahs, Force…
Rhys Bosley said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:24am | ! Report
The Jaguares belong in the Rugby Championship, where they already are …
Fionn said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:31am | ! Report
So what you’re saying, Harry, is that S12 was the best form of the competition 😜?
Bakkies said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:55am | ! Report
S12 had B division level teams too.
Nick Turnbull said | April 13th 2017 @ 7:20am | ! Report
G’day David,
As a former Drummoyne player, who once lived in Mosman and have good mates who played for Colleagues I thank you for giving sub-districts rugby it’s deserved place in the sun.
Mate the Sunwolves are not the issue, nor are the Jaguars, the ARU are. It’s the ARU’s job to look after Australia’s best interests but I would suggest they have failed to do so consistently for the past 15 years.
Have you read today’s Australian? Listened to Alan Jones’ interviews with Cameron Clyne and Hans Sauer? Have you read Brett Papworths piece in rugby news? Lordy, the buck stops with the ARU every time but dare I say the buck$ have stopped rolling in because of the ARU’s sustained incompetence.
Mate it appears the ARU will be in a legal stoush with either the Force or the Rebels the minute they make a decision. I predict the board will fall, as will the CEO and the SANZAAR deal will be reneged upon.
How are our Wallabies minds now several months out before the test series begins? Some will have no idea of what awaits them but are supposed to be singular in their focus to beat the All Blacks. What environment is the ARU itself creating for its players? Cheika had an immense task ahead of him, just made that little bit harder by the ARU.