Super Rugby Round 8: Howl, you bloody Moondogs!

Surprise news this week for fans of Australia indie band Augie March, who announced that not only were they were re-releasing their critically acclaimed 2006 album ‘Moo, You Bloody Choir’, but that because they were massive rugby fans, they were calling the redux ‘Howl, You Bloody Moondogs’.

None of that is true, sadly, but what a segue into what can only be described as a moment of tipping genius.

I certainly don’t want to make too big deal out of the undeniable fact that I was probably the only person on the face of the rugby world to correctly foresee that the mighty Sunwolves would be completely dominant against the hapless bull-calves from Pretoria, and you certainly didn’t see me carrying on about it at the time. But this isn’t about me.

No, siree, I’m above petty gloating. About getting the Sunwolves tip right, that is. And being the only one to do it. Nope; not in my style. And I certainly draw the line at illustrating that point once again like this:

See, that would be unprofessional. As would immediately retiring from all forms of rugby tipping after this astounding success. Which I strongly considered. I really did.

But I didn’t, and I may come to regret that decision, because there’s a couple of really tough games in Round 8…

Last week: Harry and Brett 6; Digger, Nobes, and The Crowd 5. And none of them picked the Sunwolves.

Harry Jones

“As the clear competition leader, I once again make my tips first. I do this because I am full of honour and courage.

“The Crusaders might reach the century mark against the Sunwolves. The Reds will probably nip the Kings. Might need some help from the referee. The Blues will suffer against the BBBBB and Brother Barrett crew.

“The Rebels will not enjoy the Brumbies derby. At all. The Cheetahs will reap the Chief whirlwind.

“The Stormers will stifle the Lions just enough to stay unbeaten. I suppose. I hope. I think. I base this on Elton Jantjies inability to play even one good game at Newlands, ever.

“And the Jaguares will roll at Loftus.”

Tips: Crusaders, Reds, Hurricanes, Brumbies, Chiefs, Stormers, Jaguares.

Brett

I’m not sure if it’s been mentioned much, but the Sunwolves came through for me last weekend. And frankly, they owed me; I picked their one win last season too, but there were five other attempts that I don’t talk about.

But as much as I love the Sunwolves at the moment, that doesn’t extend to madness; not too many teams win in Christchurch, and the Moondogs might struggle with 30 on the field, let alone 15. So not this week, my friends.

I’m very nervous about the Reds; I want the record the reflect that before I pick them anyway. The same applies to the Brumbies. The Rebels aren’t literally playing for their lives, but metaphorically could be enough of a bounce factor. Hence my nerves.

The Chiefs shouldn’t have trouble with the Cheetahs, and nor should the Jaguares with the Bulls, who seem to have retracted into that very typical Blou Bull ten-man game of yore. Only they’re not very good at it.

And that just leaves the Stormers. Who I think will drop this one to the Lions, and there’s two very solid reasons for this: I think the Stormers are due to drop one, and Harry’s record at ragging on Elton Jantjies isn’t great.

Tips: Crusaders, Reds, Hurricanes, Brumbies, Chiefs, Lions, Jaguares.

Nobes

“News about SANZAAR cutting three teams from 2018 edition is taking over from the great display of rugby we saw this past weekend. It seems that the skills of players and coaches are at different level than the people in charge of running the show.

“In other circumstances, I would ask for a round of beer for Brett, who made the tip of the year, for the Chiefs and the extraordinary try against the Stormers, for the spectacular reverse pass from Dillyn Leyds, for the NBA manoeuvre from Kings’ Lionel Cronje, for the Barrett brothers, and for many more that made SR Round 7 so fantastic.

“Going back to business, I was right in the sense that Round 7 was the end of perfect rounds and the worst thing is that Harry is in the diving seat again, but by the smaller possible margin. So, no sweat.

“Exploring Round 8 also presents some challenges and promises of more good rugby to come.

“Crusaders will have no problem with the Sunwolves, and the Reds should start their winning ways against the Kings in a fun game to watch. The Blues will not be able to deal with the Hurricanes. The Blues somehow cannot put all the pieces together.

“Brumbies will continue winning against the rested Rebels, and the Chiefs will have no problems with Cheetahs.

“Hmmm, I cannot wait for the Stormers against the Lions, it will be a good one and the Stormers are going to grab it. I cannot go against Jaguares but they will have to improve a lot if they want to beat the Bulls.”

Tips: Crusaders, Reds, Hurricanes, Brumbies, Chiefs, Stormers, Jaguares.

Digger

“’Canes by plenty.

“Crusaders and Reds pick themselves this week, and while the Brumbies should have too much for the Rebels, it will be interesting to see if the Ponies can continue with their attacking mindset this week.

“Chiefs should get over the Cheetahs easily enough while the Bulls recent form and travels makes them too hard to pick against the Jaguares, even in Pretoria.

“The Stormers have been irresistible playing at Newlands, so have my tip against the Lions.”

Tips: Crusaders, Reds, Hurricanes, Brumbies, Chiefs, Stormers, Jaguares.

The Sure Thing

The one thing we’re all absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend. Well, pretty certain…

Digger

“Plenty won’t set their alarm or bother to watch what promises to be the match of the Round between the Stormers and Lions. At what point did we lose sight of the fact Super Rugby is an international regional tournament?”

Harry

“BBBBB will never be penalised again in his career for a deliberate knock-down.”

Nobes

“Jaguares will get another yellow and score being a man down.”

Brett

Yet more SANZAAR and ARU indecision about 2018 means we’ll be forced to talk about actual rugby next week. Prepare yourselves now; you’ve been warned. Particularly if the Lions win.



