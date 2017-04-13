Sydney deserve to win the A-League, but I don’t care for fair

As a lifelong rugby league fan and semi-recent convert to the round-ball game (both the wonderful Australian version and elsewhere), my opinion of finals matches was fully formed a long time ago. I love them.

The best teams, playing to full stadiums in an all-or-nothing scenario. The best that it can get.

Now, I understand that football is different, and that in determining a winner it is fairer to judge would-be champions across the whole season.

However, to appoint a winner based on what is fair misses out on half the fun! It is just sport and entertainment. A winner being appointed fairly will not bring world peace or fix global warming, it is all but meaningless when you think of it.

This A-League finals series could involve both Sydney and Melbourne derbies, a rematch of Roar v Wanderes after last year’s epic semi or even a Big Blue.

Based on what has occurred so far this season, Sydney FC have what it takes to win two home games and do the double. However, if any of the other five teams were to snatch it, each have their own compelling narrative.

Perth Glory

Admittedly the least compelling of the bunch. However, Perth’s games have been high-scoring all year, which should make for a great finals spectacle.

Were they able to fix their defensive woes on the road for three games to win their first title in the A-League era, this would be a great story.

Melbourne City

The more things change, the more they stay the same for Melbourne City. Despite promising so much early in the year, the consensus seems to be City have little chance of doing anything this series. A potential Melbourne derby looming, were they able to snatch a trophy not once but twice off of Sydney FC in the one season, this would be a great story.

Brisbane Roar

My boys.

Despite ACL commitments, a decent injury list and an ageing squad, Brisbane Roar have done well to stay near the top of the pack all season, and according to John Aloisi, are primed for a big finals series.

A lot of the recent talk has been comparing Ange Postecoglou’s Roar to Graham Arnold’s Sydney as the A-League’s best ever side. Were Roar able to put this talk to bed by going on a run while juggling Asian commitments, this would be a great story.

Western Sydney Wanderers

This one is obvious. Sydney’s cross-town rivals who have themselves have hit form after a mediocre season, Western Sydney are the only team that will have beaten Sydney FC all season (not counting the FFA cup final, of course). And they beat them after such a long derby drought what’s more.

Were WSW to become the first team to win it from outside the top two and beat their fierce rivals in the first ever Sydney Derby final, this would be a great story.

Melbourne Victory

Despite more than a couple of inexplicable results (the games against Wellington, namely), the Victory have been the second-best team all season.

Many detractors of finals in football will point to the fact that Sydney have won all three Big Blues this year, and were Victory to prevail in the final it would be an injustice. But should Victory get revenge over their near-unbeatable rivals when it really matters, away from home what’s more, this would be a great story.

Sydney FC

A common opinion of Sydney’s play this year has been that they have been a bit boring, however they have scored goals for fun, and been rock solid in defence. They have been far and away the most consistent team all year. If Sydney were to handle the pressure of being the hunted and do the double, this would be a great story.

I know a lot of people swear by the first-past-the-post system as being the fairest way to determine a champion, but who cares about fair when the prospect of this much unscripted drama is upon us?

Whoever can get it done when it matters, against the other best teams, should be fairly crowned champions.