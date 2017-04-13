 

The Roar AFL Podcast: Episode 32

    The Roar AFL Podcast is back again this week with AFL writers Cam Rose and Josh Elliott talking about which teams are in the mix to be the last side undefeated, and the last side without a win.

    Adelaide, Richmond and Geelong are all 3-0 after three weeks of footy while Sydney, North Melbourne and Hawthorn are at the opposite end of the scale, 0-3.

    Cam and Josh also talk through some of the surprising results that cropped up in Round 3, and take a look ahead to another unpredictable round of footy to come in Round 4.

