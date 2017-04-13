The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 27

Finally, the end of the regular season. As always, we’ve got you covered for all your expert tipping and prediction needs for the A-League’s last round before the finals get underway.

Last week was a seriously mixed bag for our tipsters, with the final round results ranging from zero (sorry Matt) to three (well done Mike and The Crowd).

Up the top of our table, I’ve crawled past Vas (65) to grab the lead on my lonesome by just a single point. Next is The Crowd (60), followed by Mike (59) while Matt and Janek are a further five points back together on 54.

This week starts off with the top two sides facing off against two of the bottom three; the Victory will kick things off against the Mariners in Melbourne, while the Sky Blues will fancy themselves for a win against the Newcastle Jets.

Adelaide will then do battle with the resurgent Wanderers before the Roar host the Phoenix in Brisbane. Wrapping up the regular season will be an enticing match-up between the Glory and Melbourne City in Perth.

On to the tips!

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners

Victory. Melbourne have been in scratchy form of late, but with Besart Berisha still chasing his 100th A-League goal, they should make short work of the Mariners in this Friday night clash at AAMI Park.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

Sydney FC. The Sky Blues will be presented with the Premiers’ Plate in front of their home fans, and they’re likely to celebrate the occasion with a win over the hapless Jets, who will end up with the wooden spoon.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Draw. The two sides enjoyed mixed fortunes in the Asian Champions League midweek, and the timing of this clash does neither team any favours. With the Wanderers having one eye on the finals, this game could finish all square.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

Roar. It’s a case of once bitten, twice shy for a Roar side that fell to a surprise home defeat to the Phoenix barely six weeks ago. They’re unlikely to make the same mistake again, as they look to guarantee themselves a home final.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

Draw. Perhaps the most interesting match-up of the round, both sides go into the game on the back of last-start wins. While the Glory will look to pounce on any slip-up from Brisbane Roar, they’ll find City a stubborn obstacle to overcome.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners

Melbourne. The Mariners have some ticker, no doubt, but the Victory have class on their side.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

Sydney. I thought the Sky Blues might lift their foot off the pedal once they’d wrapped up the Premiers Plate. By all accounts, Arnie is flogging them though and they’ve been relentless. Expect them to make mincemeat of the Jets.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney. The Wanderers are a team in form, and what a time to be. They prefer it away from home, too.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

Brisbane. A confidence-boosting draw for Wellington against the premiers won’t be enough for them to overcome the Roar.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

Perth. I just can’t tip against Perth at home. So I won’t.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners

Melbourne. Time is running out for the Victory to break their winless rot that has seen them without success for a month. The Victory can’t rely on a two-week break before a crunch semi-final to find form. The Mariners have likely staved off the wooden spoon following last week’s F3 Derby win, and with nothing but three points to play for, the incentive lies with the home side.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

Sydney. A late Phoenix header denied Sydney FC what would have been three hard-fought points across the ditch. Despite the setback, 17 points still separate the premiers from second spot. Newcastle need a victory to pile pressure on Adelaide United to avoid the spoon. Expect Sydney to win before a two-week break when everything is suddenly to play for.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney. The Wanderers were wasteful in not putting away a ten-man Victory last week, and that has halted an otherwise positive run of results. The Wanderers can possibly consign Adelaide to the wooden spoon and earn themselves an easier assignment next week in the finals. Adelaide weren’t able to break an obdurate Melbourne City last week, and at home, last season’s champions will be keen to end a horror campaign positively. Expect goals to be at hand.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

Brisbane. Despite a late season fightback, Wellington’s season will end in the Queensland capital. The Phoenix earnt a solid point against Sydney FC last week, and away from home, they come against a Roar side keen to lock in a home game next week. Brisbane were poor on the road at Perth last week, but the carrot is dangling for the Roar to start week one of finals football positively.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

Draw. With both sides safe for progression, this game may lack incentive. But a win for Perth could lock in a home game next week, something City will be fighting to protect. Both teams earnt solid wins last week, and there is a small chance this game could follow a rematch a mere week later.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners

Melbourne. The Victory have stalled in recent weeks, but they should still grab a win against the Mariners to pick up momentum ahead of the finals.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

Sydney. Surely no explanation is required?

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney. On the road, the Wanderers should continue their late-season surge to end a poor campaign for the Reds on a low note.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

Brisbane. Coming off a strong win in the ACL, the Roar should be too good for the Phoenix at home.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

Perth. The game of the round, for mine, and one I think will come down to home-ground advantage.

