Is the third man up rule working?

The AFL’s banning of the third man up has had its fair share of ups and downs in 2017.

Mick Malthouse, the record-holder for most games coached in the AFL, commended the league’s decision to ban the third man up in the ruck contest.

“I hope [the rule] does stay” he said. “You diminish the role of the ruckman if you’re third man up.”

In 2016, Geelong’s Mark Blicavs played the role of the third man up numerous times.

To the Cats’ benefit, he recorded a whopping 154 hit-outs as the third ruckman, according to Champion Data.

The third man up role was also invested by Bulldog, Marcus Bontempelli to provide a third ruck figure at the stoppages to accommodate his side’s lack of ruckmen last season.

However, the AFL brought in the rule this year to allow the ruckmen to play a more dominant role within the game.

“If you are born and going to be a six foot six to seven foot player, then you have every right to be a ruckman and not a ladder for someone else to put their knee in your back.” Malthouse said.

From 2014 to 2016, there has been a dramatic 4.7 per cent increase of players acting as the third man up in ruck contests.

Despite this, Malthouse believes that the rule change could be attributed to the media’s negative influence when talking about the state of the game.

“When the media say that the game is ugly, the AFL reacts to it, passes it down to the rules committee and say we need a new rule” he said.

But his general consensus is that “most rules are designed these days to protect players from serious injuries.”

“If you keep getting kneed in the ribs, your ribs are going to crack and you’re not going to be the player that you should be.”

The rule is “pretty simple” according to Malthouse, as players simply need to get to the contest and put their hand up to nominate themselves.

Obviously, it’s not the rule that’s confusing the football community; it’s the interpretations of it.

“There’s a lot of rule changes that aren’t rule changes; they’re interpretations” Malthouse said.

The AFL continues to look into interpreting the rule so that incidents like Richmond’s Toby Nankervis contesting a boundary throw-in on his own don’t happen again.

But if the rule keeps getting tweaked and tweaked without a clear-cut change, the third man up rule won’t be “pretty simple” anymore.