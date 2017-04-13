Three clubs accept NRL concussion fines

MARY K: What the NRL needs to do to emulate the success of AFL Women's

Gold Coast, Newcastle and St George Illawarra have all accepted $50,000 fines from the NRL after being found to have flouted concussion rules.

The clubs were last month slugged a record $350,000 after they were accused of failing to adhere to head knock protocols.

Their fines were reduced to $50,000 after making submissions to the governing body and on Thursday accepted their breach notices.

The Dragons accepted their fine after admitting they were guilty of a breach of head injury assessment rules over an ugly incident in which Josh Dugan appeared to be knocked out.

Dugan was allowed to play on against Cronulla despite lying prone on the turf for more than a minute – an incident NRL CEO Todd Greenberg described as disturbing.

The Dragons backed the actions taken by their medical staff, after he copped an elbow from teammate Russell Packer, but conceded “there may have been a technical breach of the HIA rule”.

“Josh Dugan was assessed at the time of the incident, at halftime, fulltime and in the week following,” the club said in a statement.

“At no stage did he present any symptoms relating to concussion.”

Gold Coast were initially stung with a $150,000 fine for their mishandling of head knocks to Kane Elgey and Ryan Simpkins however $100,000 of that was later suspended.

The NRL accused them of allowing Elgey to stay on after suffering a concussion and Simpkins was allowed to return to the field when he was not in a fit state.

“After carefully considering the NRL decision and seeking legal advice on our appeal options, it was decided not to proceed any further due to the very restrictive grounds upon which an appeal can be based,” Titans CEO Graham Annesley said.

The Knights were issued a $100,000 fine after allowing Brendan Elliot to stay on the field after copping a brutal swinging arm from South Sydney’s Hymel Hunt, but $50,000 of that was also suspended.

The club said it accepted the sanction but was disappointed in the NRL, accusing them of not following proper processes.

“We adamantly support our medical staff and the integrity they demonstrate in the management of our players,” Knights CEO Matt Gidley said.

“As a club we will write to the NRL and express our disappointment in the manner this process has been managed.”