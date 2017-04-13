Wallabies skipper Moore left out of Reds side to play Kings

German commentators go ballistic over last play try

Wallabies captain Stephen Moore has been omitted from the Queensland Reds team attempting to end a six-match Super Rugby losing streak against South Africa’s Kings on Saturday night.

Tackle-shedding centre Samu Kerevi will take over as skipper at Suncorp Stadium, while rookie hooker Alex Mafi will start in place of Moore after only making his Super Rugby debut off the bench in last week’s 43-10 loss to the Brumbies.

Moore has been left out of the match squad altogether and usual back-up hooker Andrew Ready gets a recall to the bench after being dumped to club rugby last week.

“One of the strengths of this squad is its depth and we’re continuing to test that and develop experience within the younger players,” said Reds coach Nick Stiles.

“As we’ve done with other players, we felt it was necessary to manage Stephen’s workload throughout the year, which is why he’s not taking part in this match.

“This is an important game for us. We’re back at our home ground and the team is keen to bounce back from a disappointing performance last weekend.”

Stiles has made six changes to his starting side, headlined by the return of key players Quade Cooper and Karmichael Hunt.

Cooper has returned from a three-week suspension for a high tackle and resumes the role of starting five-eighth, while Hunt returns to fullback after recovering from concussion suffered two weeks ago.

“It’s great to welcome Quade and Karmichael back into the starting side. They’re both experienced leaders and are desperate to help guide the team to a win this weekend,” Stiles said.

The only other change to the backline is the promotion of Izaia Perese to starting wing, with Chris Kuridrani relegated to the bench.

The other change to the forward pack has Japanese Test player Hendrik Tui returning to starting blindside flanker, with Adam Korczyk moved to the reserves.

Lock Lukhan Tui has earned his first start of the 2017 season, in place of Kane Douglas, who is on the bench.

Nick Frisby has also returned to the match-day 23 as reserve halfback.

Veteran flanker George Smith will become just the seventh player in the history of the competition and only the third Australian to reach 150 Super Rugby caps.

“He’s been a great influence since joining the team, is one of the greatest players Australia has ever produced, and it would be nice to celebrate his milestone with a win,” Stiles said.

Queensland Reds: Karmichael Hunt, Izaia Perese, Samu Kerevi (capt), Duncan Paia’aua, Eto Nabuli, Quade Cooper, James Tuttle, Scott Higginbotham, George Smith, Hendrik Tui, Lukhan Tui, Rob Simmons, Sam Talakai, Alex Mafi, Sef Fa’agase. Reserves: Andrew Ready, Kirwan Sanday, Taniela Tupou, Kane Douglas, Adam Korczyk, Nick Frisby, Hamish Stewart, Chris Kuridrani.