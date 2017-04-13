West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The beleaguered Sydney Swans travel across the country to tackle the West Coast Eagles, as they attempt to jolt their 2017 campaign with a maiden victory on Thursday night football. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:10pm (AEST).
The Sydney Swans sit sixteenth on the ladder and remain winless after three rounds of the season.
Since the inception of the top eight in 1994, only six teams have made the finals after dropping to 0-3, one of which was Carlton in 2013 after Essendon was barred due to the supplements saga.
Last year’s grand finalists are in unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory.
In Round 1, the Swans were jumped by a resurgent Power outfit, before being overrun by the reigning Premiers in Round 2.
Facing an under-pressure Collingwood team at the SCG with the backdrop of Buddy Franklin celebrating his 250th game, Sydney were expected to right the ship and get their season back on track.
Instead, a composed finish from Will Hoskin-Elliot saw the Swans felled by the cruellest of margins.
Hampered by injuries, John Longmire has been forced to play a more youthful and inexperienced squad which has been unable to close out games – despite being in winning positons against both the Bulldogs and the Pies.
Sydney are now desperate for a win against old rivals West Coast and will need to cause an upset in the Eagles backyard to register a maiden victory.
However, the Swans maybe getting the Eagles at the right time.
Coming off a taxing loss to Richmond in sodden conditions at the MCG, West Coast have only had a five-day break to recuperate. Facing another draining contest against a notoriously hardnosed contested ball team like the Swans, the Eagles may feel the pinch late in the game.
Furthermore, unlike most clubs who travel west, Domain Stadium should hold no fears for Sydney – who have won five of the last six contests in Perth.
Despite the Eagles being exploited for a lack of foot speed in their loss to the Tigers, explosive wingman and former Swan Lewis Jetta has been dropped after a mediocre start to 2017. Fellow midfielder Mark Hutchings has also faced the axe as Sam Butler and Liam Duggan make their way into the team.
For Sydney, forward Tom Papley returns for the Swans after suffering a knee injury in the pre-season along with Harry Cunningham.
First gamer Jordan Dawson has been dropped, while ruckman Sam Naismith will miss due to a knee injury suffered against Collingwood last week.
Prediction
Last week’s loss against Richmond has thrown into question the legitimacy of West Coast’s premiership aspirations, but a strong showing against Sydney on a short turn around would quell the doubters.
Sydney have never lost four matches in a row in John Longmire’s tenure as coach and although the ladder shows tonight’s clash as sixth versus 16th, expect a very tight match.
The midfield battle between Matt Priddis and Sam Mitchell versus Josh P Kennedy and Dan Hannebery shapes to be a salivating contest, and could play a pivotal role in deciding the match.
But the Eagles potent forward line, spearheaded by two-time Coleman medallist Josh J Kennedy may prove too much for the Sydney defence to handle.
West Coast by 14 points.
8:10pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:10pm | ! Report
Here we go, we have lift off at Domain. Sydney get the clearance but Yeo intercepts the ball for the Eagles.
West Coast Eagles 0.0 (0)
Sydney Swans 0.0 (0)
8:07pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:07pm | ! Report
The game will get underway in approximately 5 minutes, so stick around.
8:07pm
Jack said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Is this not televised in Brisbane ?
8:08pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Not on free to air Jack. It’s only on 7mate in WA and NSW.
8:06pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Sydney will enter the match unchanged.
8:06pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:06pm | ! Report
It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles compensate after the loss of Darling. Schofield of course is a defender, which could see Jeremy McGovern playing up forward – at least for some portion of the match.
8:04pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Big late change for the Eagles as Will Schofield is a late inclusion for forward Jack Darling who injured his ankle last week against the Tigers.
8:04pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Good evening all.
Coasters by plenty.
8:06pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Evening Rick, good to have you here. I have a feeling this will be decided by less than 15 points. Eagles to win.
8:04pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Just to put into perspective how hard it is to make it to the finals after an 0-4 start, no team has done it since North Melbourne in 1975!
8:03pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:03pm | ! Report
The Swans are desperate for a win tonight and with a game against the big bad Giants next week a loss tonight could turn into 0-5 very quickly.
8:03pm
Damo said | 8:03pm | ! Report
West coast by a few goals. Darling out a blessing in disguise.
8:04pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Interesting take Damo, why do you say that?
8:01pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:01pm | ! Report
A show of hands for everyone who picked the Swans and the Hawks to remain winless after 3 rounds?
8:01pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Happy Easter everyone! G’day and welcome to Thursday night footy. We should have a good one tonight as the West Coast Eagles get set to host the winless Sydney Swans at Domain Stadium.