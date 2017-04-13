West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

ROAR LIVE: How will Essendon go in 2017?

The beleaguered Sydney Swans travel across the country to tackle the West Coast Eagles, as they attempt to jolt their 2017 campaign with a maiden victory on Thursday night football. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:10pm (AEST).

The Sydney Swans sit sixteenth on the ladder and remain winless after three rounds of the season.

Since the inception of the top eight in 1994, only six teams have made the finals after dropping to 0-3, one of which was Carlton in 2013 after Essendon was barred due to the supplements saga.

Last year’s grand finalists are in unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory.

In Round 1, the Swans were jumped by a resurgent Power outfit, before being overrun by the reigning Premiers in Round 2.

Facing an under-pressure Collingwood team at the SCG with the backdrop of Buddy Franklin celebrating his 250th game, Sydney were expected to right the ship and get their season back on track.

Instead, a composed finish from Will Hoskin-Elliot saw the Swans felled by the cruellest of margins.

Hampered by injuries, John Longmire has been forced to play a more youthful and inexperienced squad which has been unable to close out games – despite being in winning positons against both the Bulldogs and the Pies.

Sydney are now desperate for a win against old rivals West Coast and will need to cause an upset in the Eagles backyard to register a maiden victory.

However, the Swans maybe getting the Eagles at the right time.

Coming off a taxing loss to Richmond in sodden conditions at the MCG, West Coast have only had a five-day break to recuperate. Facing another draining contest against a notoriously hardnosed contested ball team like the Swans, the Eagles may feel the pinch late in the game.

Furthermore, unlike most clubs who travel west, Domain Stadium should hold no fears for Sydney – who have won five of the last six contests in Perth.

Despite the Eagles being exploited for a lack of foot speed in their loss to the Tigers, explosive wingman and former Swan Lewis Jetta has been dropped after a mediocre start to 2017. Fellow midfielder Mark Hutchings has also faced the axe as Sam Butler and Liam Duggan make their way into the team.

For Sydney, forward Tom Papley returns for the Swans after suffering a knee injury in the pre-season along with Harry Cunningham.

First gamer Jordan Dawson has been dropped, while ruckman Sam Naismith will miss due to a knee injury suffered against Collingwood last week.

Prediction

Last week’s loss against Richmond has thrown into question the legitimacy of West Coast’s premiership aspirations, but a strong showing against Sydney on a short turn around would quell the doubters.

Sydney have never lost four matches in a row in John Longmire’s tenure as coach and although the ladder shows tonight’s clash as sixth versus 16th, expect a very tight match.

The midfield battle between Matt Priddis and Sam Mitchell versus Josh P Kennedy and Dan Hannebery shapes to be a salivating contest, and could play a pivotal role in deciding the match.

But the Eagles potent forward line, spearheaded by two-time Coleman medallist Josh J Kennedy may prove too much for the Sydney defence to handle.

West Coast by 14 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game, live from the SCG starting from 8:10pm (AEST).