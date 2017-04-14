Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos will be out to improve their standing in the top eight and heap more misery on the brave but injury-ravaged Gold Coast Titans in a Southeast Queensland derby on Good Friday. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

The Broncos struggled their way through the first few rounds of the season. While their defence held up, their attack was a different story, struggling to break opposition defences and seemingly stuck in a structure that wasn’t working.

Starting the season with one wins from four games was less than ideal, but they threw caution out last week, running up 32 points on the Sydney Roosters in a brilliant display of attacking rugby league.

While some of it didn’t come off, they tried every trick in the book and ran away with the game in the second half.

Ben Hunt was a casualty from the game though and could miss up to eight weeks, paving the way for Kodi Nikorima to start and make a statement about his future. In a boost, Corey Oates is back on the wing, with David Mead the unlucky one.

The Titans, on the other hand, have been crippled by injuries, with $4 million worth of talent watching on from the sidelines last weekend. Because of that, it’s hardly surprising to see them with just a single win from six matches and sitting second last, only ahead of the Newcastle Knights by virtue of for and against.

What the Titans do have though is an incredible fighting spirit and a youthful attack that has been exciting, but needs to find consistency.

But if Neil Henry’s side want to make the finals, they’ll need to win at least 11 from their 18 remaining games. If that is to happen, it will be built on the back of their defence and halves Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey, who have almost directed the side to a few victories.

These sides have met 21 times since the Titans’ introduction to the competition, with the Broncos winning 16, including all of the last five, and ten of 11 at Suncorp Stadium.

Prediction

The Titans will fight hard, like they always do, and probably score enough points to be competitive. But the Broncos changed their style completely last week and if they continue to play like that, their incredible record over the Titans will continue.

Broncos by 12.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Good Friday derby from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.