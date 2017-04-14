Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos will be out to improve their standing in the top eight and heap more misery on the brave but injury-ravaged Gold Coast Titans in a Southeast Queensland derby on Good Friday. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Broncos struggled their way through the first few rounds of the season. While their defence held up, their attack was a different story, struggling to break opposition defences and seemingly stuck in a structure that wasn’t working.
Starting the season with one wins from four games was less than ideal, but they threw caution out last week, running up 32 points on the Sydney Roosters in a brilliant display of attacking rugby league.
While some of it didn’t come off, they tried every trick in the book and ran away with the game in the second half.
Ben Hunt was a casualty from the game though and could miss up to eight weeks, paving the way for Kodi Nikorima to start and make a statement about his future. In a boost, Corey Oates is back on the wing, with David Mead the unlucky one.
The Titans, on the other hand, have been crippled by injuries, with $4 million worth of talent watching on from the sidelines last weekend. Because of that, it’s hardly surprising to see them with just a single win from six matches and sitting second last, only ahead of the Newcastle Knights by virtue of for and against.
What the Titans do have though is an incredible fighting spirit and a youthful attack that has been exciting, but needs to find consistency.
But if Neil Henry’s side want to make the finals, they’ll need to win at least 11 from their 18 remaining games. If that is to happen, it will be built on the back of their defence and halves Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey, who have almost directed the side to a few victories.
These sides have met 21 times since the Titans’ introduction to the competition, with the Broncos winning 16, including all of the last five, and ten of 11 at Suncorp Stadium.
Prediction
The Titans will fight hard, like they always do, and probably score enough points to be competitive. But the Broncos changed their style completely last week and if they continue to play like that, their incredible record over the Titans will continue.
Broncos by 12.
8:24pm
8:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:24pm
21′ – TRY BRONCOS, JAMES ROBERTS
Glenn starts this set about 35 metres out and is put on the ground before McGuire brings it forward, inside 20. Out the back now from Blair to Nikorima and he looks to run, but is taken. Ese’ese with a run now but he can’t barrell his way over. Last play and they go short side – easy as that, the Broncos are back on the board. Boyd goes with some good vision, holds up a pass and finds Roberts who crashes over.
Broncos 4
Titans 12
8:22pm
8:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:22pm
20′ – The Broncos now pick up a penalty coming out of their own end.
Broncos 0
Titans 12
8:22pm
8:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:22pm
19′ – Ryan James will be okay to continue and it’s Elgey kicking with the Titans having a play left. It rolls down and Oates will run it back.
Broncos 0
Titans 12
8:21pm
8:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:21pm
19′ – The Titans struggling to get out of their own end this time, the forwards cutting in and out, looking for some space but this is wonderful defence from Gillett. Ryan James goes for a run now and he stays down with an ankle problem. Looks like it got caught under Gillett’s leg there.
Broncos 0
Titans 12
8:20pm
8:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:20pm
18′ – Nikorima now looks to go across the field but can’t find a way through before Oates gets involved. Back to the middle for Josh McGuire before Milford looks to run it on the last – he beats the line, is through and then gets an absolutely amazing pass to Alex Glenn as he went to ground – Glenn looks to catch it, but then drops it trying to change hands.
That’s a botched try if you ever saw one.
Broncos 0
Titans 12
8:18pm
8:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:18pm
17′ – The Titans bring it forward with some strong runs here, getting to halfway in the set before Elgey kicks downfield, getting it to sit up in the corner. Kahu passes long to Boyd and he goes across the line, beats one and then links with Milford who is held just short of halfway.
Broncos 0
Titans 12
8:17pm
8:17pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:17pm
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by ASHLEY TAYLOR
Broncos 0
Titans 12
8:17pm
8:17pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 8:17pm
Titans all over the Broncos here – too much energy for a lacklustre Broncos.
8:16pm
8:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:16pm
14′ – TRY TITANS, RYAN JAMES
The Titans start this set 30 metres out and it’s Copley to bring it away from the scrum. Wallace goes through the middle now before James takes the next. Grevsmuhl with the next before Peats takes a couple of steps from dummy half, unloads short to Ryan James and he crashes over the defence to score in his 100th match.
Nathan Peats making all the difference for the Titans, but that was pretty soft.
Broncos 0
Titans 10
8:14pm
8:14pm
Zedman said | 8:14pm
The Broncs are being outplayed here.
8:16pm
8:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:16pm
Absolutely. Pleasure to watch really.