Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs are both coming off victories, but need to make statements about their form when they face off on Good Friday at Homebush. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4pm (AEST).
The Bulldogs are showing some positive signs after two wins on the trot.
The first of those came against the Brisbane Broncos in a low-scoring, weather-affected game, before they scrapped it out to beat the Newcastle Knights last week.
Neither game was the definition of brilliant rugby league, but two competition points are two competition points, and given they were one from four, they were badly needed.
The cause for their victories were simple: effort and attention to detail at the defensive end of the park, particularly in crunch scenarios, as well as the addition of Matt Frawley.
In a move that has baffled many though, Des Hasler has left Frawley on the reserves list this week, sticking with a struggling Moses Mbye in the halves. His job won’t be made any easier without David Klemmer either, who is out with injury.
Brad Abbey joins Klemmer on the sidelines, with Brett Morris pushing to the back and Kerrod Holland returning from injury on the wing.
South Sydney also have a three and three record, but while they come into this match off a victory – thanks to Adam Reynolds sinking the Panthers with a field goal – the two weeks prior were awful.
Back-to-back losses against the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys, scoring two tries across both matches, raised plenty of questions about the Bunnies’ attack. And if there’s one thing the Bulldogs pride themselves on, it’s defence. So unless Reynolds and halves partner Cody Walker can serve up something special, it’s hard to see where the Rabbitohs will score enough points.
Prediction
You almost don’t want to tip either side, but it could be a scrappy game, so the Bulldogs pack should do the job.
Bulldogs by 8.
Our NRL expert tipping closed earlier today for this round, with Crowd results released. The Bulldogs have been voted to win this one by 57.2 per cent of you, as well as 3 out of the four on the panel.
Earlier in the Holden Cup, it was the Bulldogs taking a 30-24 victory.
The current weather at Homebush is a very nice 23 degrees, sunny, barely a cloud in the sky with a zero % chance of rain and 50% humidity. Light breeze and this is just about perfect for footy.
Kick-off is scheduled for about 15 minutes time.
Hello, Good Afternoon and welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of the 2017 NRL Season! There is no better way than to kick-off a long weekend with a triple-header, and it all gets underway with old rivals the Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs squaring off at ANZ Stadium. Plenty on the line in this clash as well, given the ladder positions and form of both sides.