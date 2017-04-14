Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

MARY K: What the NRL needs to do to emulate the success of AFL Women's

The Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs are both coming off victories, but need to make statements about their form when they face off on Good Friday at Homebush. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4pm (AEST).

The Bulldogs are showing some positive signs after two wins on the trot.

The first of those came against the Brisbane Broncos in a low-scoring, weather-affected game, before they scrapped it out to beat the Newcastle Knights last week.

Neither game was the definition of brilliant rugby league, but two competition points are two competition points, and given they were one from four, they were badly needed.

The cause for their victories were simple: effort and attention to detail at the defensive end of the park, particularly in crunch scenarios, as well as the addition of Matt Frawley.

In a move that has baffled many though, Des Hasler has left Frawley on the reserves list this week, sticking with a struggling Moses Mbye in the halves. His job won’t be made any easier without David Klemmer either, who is out with injury.

Brad Abbey joins Klemmer on the sidelines, with Brett Morris pushing to the back and Kerrod Holland returning from injury on the wing.

South Sydney also have a three and three record, but while they come into this match off a victory – thanks to Adam Reynolds sinking the Panthers with a field goal – the two weeks prior were awful.

Back-to-back losses against the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys, scoring two tries across both matches, raised plenty of questions about the Bunnies’ attack. And if there’s one thing the Bulldogs pride themselves on, it’s defence. So unless Reynolds and halves partner Cody Walker can serve up something special, it’s hard to see where the Rabbitohs will score enough points.

Prediction

You almost don’t want to tip either side, but it could be a scrappy game, so the Bulldogs pack should do the job.

Bulldogs by 8.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this all-important Good Friday clash from 4pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.