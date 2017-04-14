Is it Carlton’s year to have a rising star winner?

WAFL star takes the best mark you will see in 2017

Carlton’s newest recruits have begun their inaugural season in the navy blue with a bang.

Number five draft pick, Sam Petrevski-Seton has manipulated his opponents with his zip around the contests and his ability to back up his speed with goals.

The youngster from Perth has kicked a goal in his last two outings in Carlton colours and has backed it up with his immense tackling pressure.

The 19-year-old recorded seven tackles in Round 1 against Richmond and laid eight against the Bombers in Round 3.

It’s only been three rounds, but Petrevski-Seton has already provided the forward pressure that’s been missing from the Blues’ line-up since the days of Eddie Betts.

Harrison Macreadie, the key defender from the Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants Academy, has also been a positive inclusion in the young Carlton side.

He hasn’t quite hit his straps yet, but has proved that he has the potential to really intimidate the big key forwards in the competition.

In just three rounds, the 19-year-old is already complementing the aggression of former Giant, Caleb Marchbank.

Once he familiarises his position in the Carlton side, he is sure to be a very important player for the Blues.

2014’s number six pick, Caleb Marchbank, has lived up to the hype of his recruitment.

The key defender recorded 19 disposals in his first outing against Richmond and has continued to impress since then by applying great pressure in the back fifty for the Blues.

In Rounds 2 and 3, the 19-year-old made four and seven tackles, respectively.

The four tackles in Round 2 was a small amount, but it was also the equal match-high amount of tackles for the Blues, therefore proving that he can match it up to the club’s leaders.

The combination of Marchbank and Macreadie will be crucial to preventing other teams killing Carlton’s spirit with a formidable counter-attack or threatening slingshot style of play.

Jarrod Pickett’s recruitment solidified the Blues’ new label as the ‘Carlton Giants’, as he is one of seven former Giants on the Carlton list.

Taken at pick number four by GWS in 2014, Pickett is expected to prove why he went so high in the draft.

Against Melbourne in Round 2, he kicked his first goal in Carlton colours, kick-starting his confidence for the year ahead.

He has been an active player in the first three rounds, showing intent in and around the contests to run and carry the footy.

His numbers haven’t been electric as of yet but the midfielder-forward is sure to turn it on in the later rounds in the year.

Although the Blues’ start to the year has been mediocre, Carlton’s emerging youngsters have provided the navy blue faithful with a glimpse into the exciting future that lies ahead.