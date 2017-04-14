Chelsea duo the favourites to win this year’s PFA players’ player

N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard have been nominated alongside Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Harry Kane and Zlatan Ibrahimović in the 2017 men’s PFA players’ player of the year award.

The six players have been nominated by the ‘Professional Football Players Association. Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez won the award last year, after playing a vital part in Leicester’s title-winning season.

The winner of the award will be announced on the 23rd of April 2017. The prestige of the award is mainly down to the fact votes are cast by their fellow players. Every player from all 92 Football League Clubs across England have a vote, however players cannot vote for players who currently play for their current team.

Let’s take a closer look at the nominees.

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea FC)

The French midfielder has made an instant impact on Chelsea this season, helping them return to form in the EPL after a poor season last year. Kante has continued his exceptional form, from last season, making 67 inceptions and completing 89 per cent of his passing this year, has made in one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Chelsea fans will be hoping Kante keeps his form and leads the Blues to Premier League glory.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea FC)

The Belgium magician has it all, speed, agility and goals. Unplayable on his day and he has had a few of them this season, the winger has been giving Premier League defenders nightmares all year.

Hazard has played in a more central role this season under Conte and the Belgium has thrived there, 14 goals and five assists has made him on the most feared forwards in the League.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton FC)

The Everton forward has been in incredible form his season, he currently leads the goal-scoring chart in the EPL with 23. The Belgian has proven himself as one the best in the League at scoring goals, and Everton will do very well to keep hold of the striker in the summer.

With seven goals scored with his right foot, ten with his left and six goals scored with his head shows what a well-rounded forward Lukaku is.

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal FC)

The Chilean forward has been a stand out player in a disappointing season for the Gunners. The forward has scored 18 goals so far and will be hoping to chase Romelu Lukaku down in the race for the golden boot.

The striker has flourished in a more central role at Arsenal this season, after being move there by Wenger from his more natural role of left wing. Wenger and Arsenal fans will be praying to keep hold of Alexis, after both Manchester City and Chelsea have made the striker their number one transfer target for the summer.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur FC)

The Spurs striker has bagged 19 goals so far, this season, which is excellent for a player who has picked up two injuries this season. Kane has missed a portion of the season with a ankle injury, and without this injury you would have probably seen him the top scorer in the EPL.

The only Englishman and Spurs player on the list, Kane will be hoping to clinch the award for the first time. The last Spurs player to win the award was Gareth Bale in 2013.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Manchester United FC)

Zlatan Ibrahimović has won plenty of awards though out his long and successful career, however winning this would top off an excellent season for the Swede, won many had said wouldn’t cut it in the Premier League.

Zlatan has 17 EPL goals to his name his season, which is more than his Manchester City rival Sergio Agüero, who has 16. It probably will not be a great surprise when I tell you Zlatan Ibrahimović has had the most shots at goal this season, 116 in total.

This is an average of 4.2 shots per game. Compared to current EPL top scorer Romelu Lukaku who has managed 88, which is an average of 2.8 shots per game.

So, who do you think will win it Roarers, I would probably say Hazard. Or is there any player who should be on this list but isn’t?