Crusaders vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Good Friday night game sees the Sunwolves travelling to Christchurch to play the Crusaders. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 8 match from New Zealand.
The Crusaders come into this match off the bye, still unbeaten for the season and leading the New Zealand conference while the Sunwolves travel to Christchurch on a high, securing their first win of the season in Tokyo last weekend over the Bulls in a thriller by one point.
The expectation will be for the Crusaders to win this match handsomely, as seen with the head to head betting at the New Zealand TAB suspended on the Crusaders to win.
The perception will be further reinforced as the Crusaders have named a powerful side, welcoming back Richie Mo’unga, Seta Tamanivalu and All Black Captain Kieran Read in his first appearance for Super Rugby this season, quashing rumours that the Crusaders may look to rest many of their big names this weekend.
The Sunwolves certainly look up against it but have had welcome news themselves this week, as Skipper Ed Quirk has overcome his injury woes to start today and regardless, the Sunwolves will still bring their exciting style of play to the match and may surprise the Crusaders early if they are not focused from the opening whistle.
Some match-ups to look forward to will be at halfback with Mitchell Drummond up against the former Highlander Fumiaka Tanaka, two nuggety style players while the clash in midfield between Jack Goodhue and Timothy Lafaele should be good value.
One player to keep an eye on will be the Crusaders left winger Manasa Mataele, the nephew of Tamanivalu, who has caught the eye with his attacking play and will no doubt cause the Sunwolves plenty of headaches.
Join us here on the Roar from 5:35pm AEST for what promises to be an exciting, open clash as the Sunwolves make their first Super Rugby appearance in New Zealand.
Prediction
It is difficult to see anything but a comfortable Crusaders victory by at least 30 points.
6:55pm
Old Bugger said | 6:55pm | ! Report
Well, I suggest TJ and Smithy could be in for an expensive night now that the score is 43-3. Remember JM said, if the FT score is 70-3, well boys, you’re buying tonight.
6:54pm
Diggercane said | 6:54pm | ! Report
58′ Sunwolves concede a penalty at the scrum, Crusaders choose another!! Pressure on!
CRUSADERS 43
SUNWOLVES 3
6:53pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:53pm | ! Report
Crockett interviewed by Ian Smith … great to see the emotion of how much it means to him…..
6:53pm
Diggercane said | 6:53pm | ! Report
56′ Sunwolves try to chip and attack from their 22, backfires, Mackenzie lovely take, off to the Crusaders forward, they are rumbling forward here, Makalio dragging a thousand with him, he has spiders on him I think, cant bring him down, one outs…………….held up over the line, 5m scrum!
CRUSADERS 43
SUNWOLVES 3
6:51pm
Diggercane said | 6:51pm | ! Report
55′ Crusaders again in the Sunwolves half, a charge down into touch sees a Sunwolves lineout inside their 22, again under pressure.
CRUSADERS 43
SUNWOLVES 3
6:49pm
Diggercane said | 6:49pm | ! Report
Converted, Marty Mackenzie takes over the kicking
CRUSADERS 43
SUNWOLVES 3
6:49pm
riddler said | 6:49pm | ! Report
lovely cross field kick.. quality
6:48pm
Diggercane said | 6:48pm | ! Report
52′ Crusaders on attack again, Mounga, CROSS KICK TO BRIDGE, TAKES ON THE FLY AND SLIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIDDDDDDDDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS OVER IN THE CORNER!! BEAUTIFUL EXECUTION AND THE SUNWOLVES ARE REALLY STARTING TO DROP OFF HERE!!
CRUSADERS 41
SUNWOLVES 3
6:46pm
Diggercane said | 6:46pm | ! Report
50′ Crusaders on attack, 25 out, Mounga tries to dance through, Moody a run, up to the 22, Bridge onto an inside ball, 15 out now, Mataele another run, just five out, Todd now, its relentless, but loose play, Sunwolves claim and clear immediately!
CRUSADERS 36
SUNWOLVES 3
6:44pm
Diggercane said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Crockett and Read off, well done to Wyatt, replaced by Moody and Douglas respectively
6:44pm
Old Bugger said | 6:44pm | ! Report
I reckon a lot of folks, myself included, talk about catch, draw and pass.
However sometimes, there is just as much venom as a simple catch and pass especially when the pass, is under extreme, tackle pressure.
Funnel just showed how exceptional a catch/pass move, can be so effective.
6:43pm
Diggercane said | 6:43pm | ! Report
48′ Tamaru, deep, Romano takes, inside the 22, chip from Drummond, Tamura claims, Penalty Crusaders! Not releasing
Taken quickly, kicked ahead, Bridge chasing, ball rolls into touch!
CRUSADERS 36
SUNWOLVES 3