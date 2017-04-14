Crusaders vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Big prop can kick better than you, will also destroy you!

This Good Friday night game sees the Sunwolves travelling to Christchurch to play the Crusaders. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 8 match from New Zealand.

The Crusaders come into this match off the bye, still unbeaten for the season and leading the New Zealand conference while the Sunwolves travel to Christchurch on a high, securing their first win of the season in Tokyo last weekend over the Bulls in a thriller by one point.

The expectation will be for the Crusaders to win this match handsomely, as seen with the head to head betting at the New Zealand TAB suspended on the Crusaders to win.

The perception will be further reinforced as the Crusaders have named a powerful side, welcoming back Richie Mo’unga, Seta Tamanivalu and All Black Captain Kieran Read in his first appearance for Super Rugby this season, quashing rumours that the Crusaders may look to rest many of their big names this weekend.

The Sunwolves certainly look up against it but have had welcome news themselves this week, as Skipper Ed Quirk has overcome his injury woes to start today and regardless, the Sunwolves will still bring their exciting style of play to the match and may surprise the Crusaders early if they are not focused from the opening whistle.

Some match-ups to look forward to will be at halfback with Mitchell Drummond up against the former Highlander Fumiaka Tanaka, two nuggety style players while the clash in midfield between Jack Goodhue and Timothy Lafaele should be good value.

One player to keep an eye on will be the Crusaders left winger Manasa Mataele, the nephew of Tamanivalu, who has caught the eye with his attacking play and will no doubt cause the Sunwolves plenty of headaches.

Join us here on the Roar from 5:35pm AEST for what promises to be an exciting, open clash as the Sunwolves make their first Super Rugby appearance in New Zealand.

Prediction

It is difficult to see anything but a comfortable Crusaders victory by at least 30 points.