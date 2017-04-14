George Smith to play 150th Super Rugby game

Big prop can kick better than you, will also destroy you!

A Super Rugby appearance record is being set this week but Australian George Smith could already have left that mark for dead had he not spent several seasons overseas.

Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett made his 176th appearance on Friday, in the match against the Sunwolves in Christchurch, nudging him one match clear of fellow New Zealander and front row forward Keven Mealamu.

Reds captain Stephen Moore, who is being rested this week, is third overall and the leading Australian on 171, followed by retired Wallabies lock Nathan Sharpe on 162.

Seven of the top eight are forwards, with former All Blacks centre Ma’a Nonu the sole back.

On Saturday, flanker Smith will notch his 150th Super Rugby game when he runs out for the Reds against South Africa’s Kings in Brisbane.

Smith would likely have smashed the 200 appearance mark in Super Rugby had he not sought to go overseas in 2010, after playing 11 seasons for the Brumbies.

The 36-year-old briefly retuned to the Canberra-based franchise for a guest stint in 2013 and has another season left on his Reds contract.

The champion backrower potentially missed out playing in another 80 matches, as he opted not to play in five full Super Rugby seasons.

Acting Reds captain and Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi said the team had addressed Smith’s milestone this week.

“He’s a valuable player to our team, (his) 150th game is a massive milestone, it just shows the type of calibre of player he is,” Kerevi said on Friday.

Smith won 111 Test caps and numerous individual awards while representing the Brumbies and Wallabies.

He continued to earn accolades and awards during his time overseas, when he played in some 130 matches for clubs in Japan, France and England.

Kerevi emphasised Smith had already brought plenty to the Reds this season despite them winning just one of seven games this year.

“I think just his positive vibes around the team and his knowledge around the game,” Kerevi said.

“Obviously playing that many games he’s been part of a lot of successful teams and he’s gained a lot of knowledge through wins and losses; so it’s been a real credit to his character.

“He’s real positive just going about his business, which is why I like him.

“Doing his extras and doing the things that a lot of people don’t see but we see it as teammates and I think he’ll have a big game this weekend.”