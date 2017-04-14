I would shout Kohli a drink: Nathan Lyon

Lynn goes down with shoulder injury diving for a catch

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon says he is not the type to give rival cricketer Virat Kohli the cold shoulder if he spotted him at the local pub.

The 29-year-old said he’d be happy to chat and even buy the Indian skipper a glass of lemonade off the field.

“I am the type of guy who will play hard on the field and compete very hard but I am more than happy to talk to anyone off the field,” Lyon said.

“I am more than happy to shake his hand and say hello to him, that is for sure.”

“There is no harm in being nice. “

Lyon, who became the youngest Australian finger spinner to reach 100 Test wickets at 26, described Kohli as a “world-class player”, adding he is known for getting “quite emotional”.

“He gets a crowd up behind him over in India but that is who he is,” he said.

The Australian spinner said while the “country kid” in him ensures he has good manners and is nice to everyone, he doesn’t expect his rival cricketer to reciprocate.

“I don’t think Virat will give me a Christmas card though,” he laughed.