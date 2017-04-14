Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores

The Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners are set to face off in a fixture which may perhaps lack for importance but not intensity. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEST)

The A-League is entering the last week of the regular competition, with Melbourne Victory lacking the cutting edge they had earlier in the season.

The Victorian side are without a win in three, after a 0-0 draw with the Wanderers followed a 3-0 loss to Wellington a week prior. The Victory are also without a goal in three and are desperate to enter the upcoming finals with some positive momentum.

As for the Mariners, they are looking to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon. Though they enter the match on a much-needed high, after comfortably disposing of a disappointing Newcastle side at home in the F3 derby, Central Coast went on a lengthy winless run until last weekend.

But considering they face an out-of-sorts Victory with little to play for, the Mariners will enter the match with high hopes.

The Victory have conquered the Mariners on multiple occasions, and the last two matches had an aggregate scoreline of 7-1, giving the Melbourne outfit a psychological advantage.

Victory are of course in second place on the ladder coming into this match and there’s no possible way that the result here could alter that – they are 17 points behind Sydney FC, and seven ahead of Melbourne City and the Brisbane Roar.

The Mariners however, alongside the Newcastle Jets and Adelaide United, are one of three teams who could still finish in last place. They’re a point ahead of those two sides so a win here would guarantee they avoid the spoon, and even a draw would make it unlikely.

Prediction

Despite a lack of solid form, the Victory will be too good for the Mariners as they look to enter the finals in good form.

The Central Coast should avoid the wooden spoon though, as the Jets face the premiers, Sydney, away from home.

3-1 Victory