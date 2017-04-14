Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

How to score a clutch try on the last tackle

The Newcastle Knights play host to the Sydney Roosters in a Good Friday clash. Join The Roar for all the action from 6pm (AEST).

The Knights have just a solitary win to their name this year, but have played much better than results suggest.

With the exception of being on the wrong end of a 40-0 thumping at the hands of premiership-aspirants the Penrith Panthers in Round 4, Newcastle has lost by no more than ten points in their four other defeats.

Many thought the Bunker dealt the Novocastrians the rough end of the pineapple in their match with the Bulldogs last Friday night, the Knights being denied a four-pointer late in the game that referee Adam Gee had given a try.

While the Knights may have been hard done by, the Roosters were completely outplayed against the Brisbane Broncos at home in a 32-8 demolition last Friday night.

The Tricolours shot out of the blocks to win their opening four games of the season, but were brought to a halt in Round 5, when a 50-metre try to Dylan Walker in the shadows of full-time saw the Manly Sea Eagles clinch a thrilling win.

The Roosters will be on the hunt to snap their two-game losing streak as they look to further entrench themselves in the top four, while every lot of two premiership points is crucial to the Knights in their quest to avoid their third-straight wooden spoon.

In team news, Knights coach Nathan Brown has opted for Danny Levi to start at hooker on Friday, shifting Jamie Buhrer to second row and Joe Wardle to the bench.

Meanwhile, Roosters coach Trent Robinson has made a bold call in axing wunderkind Latrell Mitchell, the Roosters’ highest try-scorer this year. Joseph Manu will start at left centre.

The battle between centres Dane Gagai and Blake Ferguson shapes as integral. Both are crucial to their sides gaining metres, and provide strike power in try-scoring range.

Adding extra spice to the recipe is that the two backs crossed swords in all three matches of last year’s State of Origin series, Gagai on the right wing for Queensland and Ferguson on the left wing for New South Wales.

Prediction

The Knights have been punching above their weight this season, but the Roosters’ line-up is teeming with talent. With Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Boyd Cordner in the middle of the park, Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce steering the ship, and Ferguson and Michael Gordon in the backline, the visitors are the safe tip.

Roosters by 20.

Join The Roar for lives scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6pm (AEST).