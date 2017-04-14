North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

Which Josh Kennedy is winning the battle in the west?

In a first for Good Friday, there’s footy on. The Western Bulldogs take on the North Melbourne Kangaroos in this inaugural Good Friday clash. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 4:20pm AEST.

What a difference a week makes in football. 2017 is proving to be the year that ruins everyone’s footy tips.

The Bulldogs that have played such ferocious and exciting football for the last 12 months appeared to be completely absent in the first and last quarter of their match last week.

While they were in control in the second and third terms, they failed to convert on the scoreboard.

As is the nature of the modern media and your average punter, the Bulldogs are now terrible and the success of 2016 was all just a dream.

North Melbourne last week suffered at the hand of premiership favourites GWS. They looked ordinary, but the Giants are will make most sides look ordinary this season so it’s almost acceptable.

What’s more concerning for North Melbourne is the two other losses they’ve had so far for the year they’re 17th on the ladder and looking out of their depth in 2017.

Nick Dal Santo has come out in criticism of Brad Scott’s use of skipper Andrew Swallow. It will be interesting to see how Swallow continues to handle to change in position.

This is a must win for North – or success in 2017 is going to be pretty hard to achieve from here.

Player to watch for the week – Travis Cloke. The Bulldogs received a lot of flak for recruiting him into a pretty good side but he’s had a good first couple of games.

This was all mitigated by last week, his inability to mark the ball against the Dockers was all I really noticed from the game.

He spends a lot of time near the ball so it’s important that he lifts for the Bulldogs and his career.

The unpredictability of this season almost makes me want to tip North Melbourne, but it’s the Dogs for a win for me.

