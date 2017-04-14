North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

In a first for Good Friday, there’s footy on. The Western Bulldogs take on the North Melbourne Kangaroos in this inaugural Good Friday clash. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 4:20pm AEST.
What a difference a week makes in football. 2017 is proving to be the year that ruins everyone’s footy tips.
The Bulldogs that have played such ferocious and exciting football for the last 12 months appeared to be completely absent in the first and last quarter of their match last week.
While they were in control in the second and third terms, they failed to convert on the scoreboard.
As is the nature of the modern media and your average punter, the Bulldogs are now terrible and the success of 2016 was all just a dream.
North Melbourne last week suffered at the hand of premiership favourites GWS. They looked ordinary, but the Giants are will make most sides look ordinary this season so it’s almost acceptable.
What’s more concerning for North Melbourne is the two other losses they’ve had so far for the year they’re 17th on the ladder and looking out of their depth in 2017.
Nick Dal Santo has come out in criticism of Brad Scott’s use of skipper Andrew Swallow. It will be interesting to see how Swallow continues to handle to change in position.
This is a must win for North – or success in 2017 is going to be pretty hard to achieve from here.
Player to watch for the week – Travis Cloke. The Bulldogs received a lot of flak for recruiting him into a pretty good side but he’s had a good first couple of games.
This was all mitigated by last week, his inability to mark the ball against the Dockers was all I really noticed from the game.
He spends a lot of time near the ball so it’s important that he lifts for the Bulldogs and his career.
The unpredictability of this season almost makes me want to tip North Melbourne, but it’s the Dogs for a win for me.
5:21pm
XI said | 5:21pm
I feel like two teams that play their home games at a roofed stadium, playing at said stadium, should not be having as many mistakes as this game.
5:21pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:21pm
The Dogs 0.6 this quarter.
This is ugly footy.
5:20pm
Joel Erickson said | 5:20pm
Suckling having a shocker. May not have a spot next week the way he’s going.
5:19pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:19pm
Skills are down for the Dogs and North make the most of it.
Another shot straight in front of goal for Brown. Luckily he sprays it.
It’s all North at the moment. The Bulldogs seem to have left their skills elsewhere.
5:17pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:17pm
Very ordinary kicking from both sides in that passage of play.
There’s no wind in Etihad.
What one Earth is going on?
5:14pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:14pm
A great mark from Easton Wood eventually makes its way to Jake Stringer at centre half forward.
He misses and the Dogs continue to miss the Stringer of old, who hasn’t kicked a bag for them since 2015.
5:12pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:12pm
Bulldogs finally get the ball in there half of the ground but Lachine Hunter kicks a behind, when a goal was much needed.
Absolutely ferocious tacking from North at the moment.
This is ugly, tight footy.
5:11pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:11pm
Thomas kicks from the pocket and
MISSES
A let of for the Dogs.