North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs: Good Friday Forecast

A new tradition begins, as North Melbourne host the Western Bulldogs in the first ever Good Friday football game. Beyond the significance of the occasion, and the money set to be raised for charity, an intriguing game awaits.

The Western Bulldogs find themselves sitting in ninth on the ladder, the slowest starting 2-1 team in the league. Their pair of victories have been mighty unconvincing – 14 points against Collingwood and 23 points against a weakened Sydney – and their loss utterly bizarre. The Dogs seemed to forget their weren’t the Harlem Globetrotters playing Fremantle’s Washington Generals, turning the ball over at will.

It’s too early in the season to call a premiership hangover. As Cam Rose said earlier this week, the established order of the AFL has been turned on its head and there is plenty still to shake out. What is clear is the Dogs are adjusting, playing a slightly different game than the one which broke their premiership drought last season.

Footscray are seeking to move the ball by foot far more frequently, reducing their reliance on running waves of handballs. Remember that talk about the Dogs kick-to-handball ratio? Their ratio to date is 1.19, up from 1.05 last year. They’re still one of the more handball-happy sides in the competition (1.19 puts them in seventh spot), but the shift is meaningful.

Their emphasis on winning the ball in tight has reduced; the Dogs have recorded a ground ball differential of -7.7 so far this season, ranked 13th in the league, and down from +11.7 last year, which was second in the league behind the GWS Giants.

On the flip side, the Dogs have been stronger on the outside, taking 86 field marks per game (ranked sixth in the league), up from 78.3 last season (ranked fifth) with a differential of +4.3 per game as compared to -8.9 last year.

That’s a lot of numbers, but it underscores remarks Luke Beveridge made in his post-match media conference after the Dogs’ narrow win in Round 1. I’m paraphrasing, but he hinted Footscray were trying some things to try and help their ball movement on the outside which were hitting their brutal efficiency in the clinches. In this respect, North Melbourne, and their handball heavy stylings represent an interesting test for where the Bulldogs are at in 2017.

The ‘Roos are winless to start the year, an outcome not unexpected given their tough fixture (ranked hardest over the first three weeks on my ratings system) and list changes in the off season. That hides some interesting wrinkles across their team which hint at the collective potential I first warned of, and Josh Elliott crammed down our throats, prior to the season.

The ‘Roos have started well in the opening rounds, winning two of three first quarters; they’ve won one other quarter (second, third or fourth) across their three games. In each of their hit outs, North Melbourne have been blown away in second halves, recording a percentage of 63.5 per cent – second only to, gulp, Hawthorn on 46.3 per cent. Defence is the biggest issue, the ‘Roos conceding 61 inside 50s per game (the second most) and allowing opponents to score more frequently and more accurately than league average.

That barely matters to the ‘Roos this year. North Melbourne as they are currently assembled are an interesting collection of talent, a uniquely middle aged group of players that with some time under their belt could rebound quicker than we think.

To date, Nathan Hrovat (five marks and five score involvements) and Marley Williams (brain fades aside) have proven handy picks ups. Jack Ziebell has improved his decision making, Shaun Atley has given his team plenty of drive and Ben Brown has looked at home as the team’s number one forward. Braydon Preuss, who is 21, yes 21, has looked solid, and with his size and relative athleticism looks a perfect fit for the new ruck hierarchy. At the older end, Shaun Higgins’s three games have been excellent, but he was at his bursting best against the Cats in Round 2.

The ‘Roos have played a number of other youngsters, too. Jy Simpkin, Declan Mountford, Mitchell Hibberd and Preuss were all debutants in Round 1. Kane Turner, Trent Dumont and Taylor garner all had less than a season of AFL games on their balance sheets coming into the year.

North are still playing a number of their old stagers, but unlike some other rebuilding teams of recent times the list stuffers are few and far between. It will come together at these players get more time together under their belts. Later today though, the Dogs should feel extremely confident in their ability to end the day on top.

While the ‘Scrays haven’t set the world on fire so far, their play has been good enough to beat both Collingwood and Sydney. Last week’s loss to Fremantle is likely to be an aberration, an off night away from home against a team who’d been put through the ringer all week.

North Melbourne are trying to play a Dog-style handball-heavy scheme, with the early signs suggesting it works to a point. The Dogs as they were previously constructed were built to beat teams at the coalface, and given the flexibility Dogs coach Luke Beveridge has shown I would expect a shift back to this style.

However there’s a chance the game opens up meaningfully given the first three weeks of evidence we’ve been handed by Beveridge. There seems to be a want to shift the team’s portfolio to more outside, open play. If that happens, North could stay in the game for longer. But the Dogs should still win the day.

Both sides have a major milestone this evening: North Melbourne’s Lindsay Thomas playing his 200th game and Travis Cloke playing his 250th. The teams each made two changes as well, the ‘Roos dropping Ryan Clarke and Sam Durdin for the returning Scott Thompson and Jy Simpkin; the Dogs dropping Shane Biggs and Caleb Daniel for Josh Dunkley and Clay Smith.

Nothing too much in all this, although it confirms the ‘Roos will have three tall defenders while the Clay Smith has generally played in the forward half for the Dogs, necessitating one of their forward-midfielders spend more time in the centre.

A new tradition will begin with a Western Bulldogs victory, by 18 points. That’s my Good Friday Forecast, what’s yours?