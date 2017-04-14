Roaring out your speakers: The songs to get you pumped up for another big weekend of sport

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

A look at the biggest stories from our sporting world this week and the musical soundtrack they inspire. Crank these tunes out as you ready yourself for a huge weekend in front of the telly, or your headphones on your way to the stadium.

Couple of Days Off – Huey Lewis and the News

It’s an Easter weekend special! Not only do many of us have a few days R and R, but there’s more sport than usual. The AFL has finally jumped on board with their first ever Good Friday match, which will be incorporated with Melbourne’s long-standing tradition of raising fund for their Royal Children’s Hospital. Sports fans – enjoy!

Drowning on Dry Land – Crystal Palace

Dedicated to Arsene Wenger by the side who may have sounded the death knell. Arsene’s had a long, incredible career managing the Gunners and has so far survived the calls by fans to move on. While thankful for his achievements, is it surely time now? Losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace, who are still in a relegation battle, must have an effect. Can they rally and qualify for European competition?

The long weekend’s here. Two songs is enough for you. I’m putting the feet up!

