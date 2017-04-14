The ten best Round 4 games from the past ten years

Welcome to another edition of my weekly article where I take trip down memory lane and revisit some of the classic AFL matches that correspond with the upcoming round.

Let’s take a look at the ten best games from Round 4 in the past ten years.

10. Port Adelaide 16.8.104 vs Brisbane Lions 18.16.124 (2008)

On a cold and wet Saturday night at Football Park, the winless Power hosted the Brisbane Lions, who had just one win from their opening three games. After racing out to a 35-point lead at half time, it looked certain Port Adelaide would break their duck, even more so when they got out to a 47-point lead late in the third quarter.

However, with the final two goals of the third term, Brisbane went into the final huddle with some momentum. Needing to bridge a 33-point gap, they did that and then some, piling on 9.6 to 1.1 in the final quarter to run out 20-point winners. Jonathan Brown and Daniel Bradshaw formed a lethal partnership up forward, kicking nine goals between them, with five coming in the last quarter onslaught.

9. Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn (2015)

Another Saturday night game in South Australia, however this time the Power were the winners. In a rematch of their classic 2014 Preliminary Final, Port Adelaide hosted Hawthorn in front of a bumper crowd of 49,831 at the Adelaide Oval. Ken Hinkley’s men almost sent the city into lockdown after a first quarter blitzkrieg in which they kicked eight goals to one.

With a 58-point lead halfway through the second quarter, not many would have expected what was to come. The Hawks tried to turn the tide in the third term, slotting 5.2 to 3.4, before booting another five majors in the last, this time unanswered, to cut the deficit right back to seven points. Luckily for the safety of all in the vicinity of the Adelaide Oval, the Power held on to win by eight.

8. Richmond 11.13.79 vs Collingwood 16.17.113 (2013)

Having won the opening three games to their season for the first time since 1995, excitement was at fever pitch down at Punt Rd heading into a blockbuster Round 4 clash with Collingwood on a Saturday afternoon. 81,950 packed into the MCG to watch two traditional Melbourne rivals battle it out in perfect conditions.

Holding a three-point lead at half time, Richmond’s ascendancy over the Magpies was quickly eroded in the third quarter, with the Magpies slamming through eight goals to two, before running out 34 point winners. Travis Cloke was the star of the match, taking 14 marks and kicking seven goals.

7. Hawthorn 13.9.87 vs St Kilda 13.6.84 (2016)

On their quest for a record-equaling fourth premiership in a row, Hawthorn travelled down to their Launceston fortress to take on St Kilda. Having won 15 matches in a row at the venue, the Hawks were at short odds to make quick work of the developing Saints.

With a 12-point lead in the second quarter, things seemed to be going to plan, until the Saints kicked it up a gear, booting eight of the next 12 goals to lead by 11 in the final term. Hawthorn responded, getting back in front, but were extremely lucky to escape with the four points. In the aftermath, the officiating umpires were criticised for a number of decisions that went against St Kilda, such as a kick-in from a behind that was deemed not 15 metres, which ended in a goal to Jordan Lewis.

6. Brisbane 10.13.73 vs Collingwood 13.12.90 (2009)

With two wins from their opening three games, optimism was high up in Brisbane as the Lions hosted Collingwood on a Friday night in front of a large crowd. With a strong opening half, the Lions led by 22 points late in the second quarter. But the Magpies rallied, cutting the deficit to just four points at the final break.

In a final quarter to savour for all Pies’ supporters, Mick Malthouse’s men kicked 4.2 to Brisbane’s 0.5 to claim an important 17 point win. The small forwards did the work for the Magpies, with Leon Davis and Paul Medhurst combining for seven goals.

5. St Kilda 16.12.108 vs Fremantle 14.9.93 (2010)

First and second on the ladder met on a Sunday evening under the roof at Etihad Stadium, with both teams trying to keep their unbeaten start to the season alive. In a very tight contest, not much could seperate the Saints and Dockers for the entire night, with Fremantle and St Kilda sharing a one-point lead at both of the quarter breaks, while scores were tied at half time.

It was the final quarter in which St Kilda eventually broke away, kicking 4.5 to 2.3 to run out winners by 15 points. Brendon Goddard, Stephen Milne and Matthew Pavlich all had days out in front of goal, with each player kicking five majors.

4. Carlton 11.13.79 v Essendon 11.13.79 (2011)

In front of 78,065 spectators at the MCG on a Saturday afternoon, Carlton and Essendon clashed with both sides looking to win their third match of the season.

The Bombers got off to a fast start, kicking the first four goals of the contest, before the Blues eventually fought back. They grabbed a slender lead in the third quarter, before extending it to 10 points in the last.

The Bombers rallied, snatching back the advantage late in the match through Leroy Jetta. However, a goal to Kade Simpson had the navy blue faithful on their feet as Carlton regained the lead by a point. In the final seconds of the match, David Zaharakis managed a behind to lock the scores up.

It was the fifth draw between these two sides in over 100 years of football, while it was, remarkably, the third draw across the opening month of the 2011 season.

3. Collingwood 9.12.66 vs Port Adelaide 12.12.84 (2007)

Only percentage separated these two sides on the ladder heading into their Round 4 clash at the MCG on a wet Melbourne afternoon. The Pies held the advantage at every break, by two points at quarter and half time, before it was reduced to one at the final change.

Thanks to the heroics of the Cornes brothers, Port Adelaide booted three unanswered final quarter goals to win by 18 points. These two sides would later go on to feature prominently in September, but they would not cross paths again in the 2007 season.

2. St Kilda 11.13.79 vs Fremantle 14.8.92 (2012)

These two sides wrote another chapter in an entertaining and sometimes bizarre history when they met on a Friday night at Etihad Stadium in 2012.

During the 2011 off-season, Ross Lyon made headlines when he defected from the Saints to become the new coach of the Fremantle Dockers, with all eyes turning to the first clash between the two sides. The AFL, as they do, did their best to capitalise on the drama by making it a Friday night fixture.

In an enthralling contest, the Saints held sway during the first half, but three consecutive goals to the Dockers to finish the third quarter saw them lead by 14 points going into the final break.

St Kilda dominated the opening half of the fourth quarter but could only put 2.3 on the scoreboard, with Fremantle making the most of their luck to get back into the lead.

A goal to Stephen Milne cut the deficit to six points, but in a tense final 10 minutes, Fremantle held on to record a 13 point win, with Lyon getting the last laugh.

1. Adelaide 16.17.113 vs Sydney 15.13.103 (2016)

Sitting on top of the ladder unbeaten with a monster percentage, all eyes were on the Sydney Swans as they travelled to take on the Adelaide Crows at the Adelaide Oval on a Saturday night. A huge crowd of 51,330 packed in to watch a tight contest, with Sydney leading by three points at the first break.

The Crows managed to grab the lead in the second quarter, leading by two points at half time, before Sydney took a one-point advantage into three quarter time. In a pulsating final quarter, Adelaide finished with all the running, kicking 5.4 to 3.5 to claim a 10 point win in one of the games of the season.

That’s it for another round. Stay tuned for my Team of the Week article at the conclusion of this round.