It’s time for an A-League report card

It’s that time of year again, when attention turns to the A-League finals series and fans of the clubs that missed out ponder what might have been.
It’s also the time of year when kids everywhere head home with their report cards – or so I assume, having finished school so long ago I can’t actually recall a single noteworthy detail of my time there.
That hasn’t stopped me from running the rule over all ten A-League clubs! And to be perfectly honest, there’s a few who deserve to spend the long off-season in supervised detention.
What are your thoughts? Am I on the money, or would your report card look entirely different?
Sydney FC
The Sky Blues have swept all before them and if they beat the hapless Newcastle Jets on Saturday, they’ll set a new points total record for a 27-game season. It will ultimately count for nothing, though, unless Sydney FC win the championship – despite what coach Graham Arnold says.
Grade: A+
Must do better: Getting more fans through the gate.
Verdict: Top of the class by a country mile.
Melbourne Victory
Melbourne Victory show potential but must improve their consistency if they’re to return to the top of the pack. Failure to win any of their past three A-League matches means they go into the finals with little momentum, although a second-place finish insulates them from the first week of action.
Grade: B+
Must do better: Bridging the gap to a runaway Sydney FC.
Verdict: Consistent high achievers but with plenty still to prove.
Melbourne City
Are Melbourne City working hard or hardly working? They’re a whopping 24 points Sydney FC going into the final round and despite boasting one of the best squads in the league, they’ve only won 11 games so far. With Roy Hodgson now ‘advising’ the club, will he take over as coach next season?
Grade: B
Must do better: Marketing. Should they be satisfied with their crowds?
Verdict: A work in progress.
Brisbane Roar
It’s hard to know what to make of Brisbane Roar, who have been the Jekyll and Hyde of the league campaign. The good news for Roar fans is the amount of young talent making its way into first team contention. The bad news is their almost total reliance on top scorer Jamie Maclaren for goals.
Grade: B
Must do better: Finding another source of goals.
Verdict: Trying hard, but with definite room for improvement.
Perth Glory
Should Perth lose to Melbourne City on Sunday night, they’ll have won nine, drawn nine and lost nine games during the regular season. That just about sums up Kenny Lowe’s unpredictable outfit, who nevertheless possess the firepower to defeat any team in the competition on their day.
Grade: C
Must do better: Converting draws into much-needed victories.
Verdict: A season of promise could yet turn into something special.
Western Sydney Wanderers
It’s been a season to forget for Western Sydney, with one exception – they’re in the finals. Can they do some damage from sixth? Not if they can’t find the back of the net. One of the lowest-scoring sides in the league, they’ve drawn 11 times and go into the final round with a goal difference of zero.
Grade: C-
Must do better: Recruiting and retaining players in key areas of the park.
Verdict: They talk a big game, but lack the results to back up the bravado.
Wellington Phoenix
A season that promised so much delivered so little for the Wellington Phoenix, prompting questions yet again about their overall viability in the league. Perhaps the biggest disappointment – aside from the departure of Ernie Merrick – was the fact that fans failed to support them in any great numbers.
Grade: Fail
Must do better: Everything.
Verdict: On the verge of permanent expulsion.
Central Coast Mariners
Perhaps the best-performed of the bottom four clubs, the Mariners should be reasonably satisfied with their campaign under coach Paul Okon. They can’t afford to rest on their laurels, however, and the impending departure of Roy O’Donovan means they’ll need to find an adequate replacement.
Grade: C-
Must do better: Backing the coach. Does Okon even have the full support of his players?
Verdict: Some positive signs, but still plenty of work required.
Adelaide United
A catastrophic campaign from start to finish, the Reds are a textbook example of how not to manage personnel changes. There’s little doubt the salary cap needs to be increased, but even allowing for some key departures, this season has been an absolute shambles for the defending champions.
Grade: Fail
Must do better: Coaching. Surely Gui Amor won’t hang around in the City of Churches?
Verdict: From heroes to zeroes withinin the space of a season.
Newcastle Jets
Few expected the Jets to be title challengers this season, particularly after the shock dismissal of Scott Miller. His replacement Mark Jones has failed to fire his side to any great heights, and unless the Jets invest heavily next season, there could be plenty more wooden spoon campaigns to follow.
Grade: Fail
Must do better: Reconnecting with a frustrated and increasingly fractured fanbase.
Verdict: The only way is up for the misfiring Jets.
Waz said | April 14th 2017 @ 8:40am | ! Report
There was this time where Roar played a gazillion games in 4 weeks …. and then the ACL Group stages started and made it worse.
The fact Roar are fighting for third and not 6th or 7th as last seasons participants did (and wanderers/Adelaide are in 9th & 6th this season) should not be over-looked. That’s a B+ right there Mike surely?
Apart from SFC how many sides have truly improved on last season? I’d say none but maybe Victory arguably improving from 6th to 2nd but that comes with a huge “Meh …”.
Buddy said | April 14th 2017 @ 8:55am | ! Report
A bit generic Mike, similar to techers that don’t relly know the pupils and just make a general comment that fits in with the general narrative often supplied by other teachers on the report card. I would much rather you entertain us with a serialised report card as the season draws to a close. That way you could dissect the clubs one by one and offer suggestions/solutions, invite a much meatier discussion. For example, The retirement of Delpierre at MV who I thought was outstanding at the back. Has the club found adequate replacements in the back line? How many players short of a title tilt is the team? They play some very attractive build up football and create chances galore and have a proven goalscorer so what exactly is the deficiency? At the Phoenix, the looked as though with their acquisitions this season they would be a real,force going forward but with a few noteworthy exceptions, they have misfired. There are surrounding all clubs and the subject of the turnover of players at Adelaide on the back of a title winning season could be a subject on its own and then there is the revolving door policy at WSW that frustrates the life out of fans each season.
‘This report card gets a fail by my marking system as it doesn’t do the subject matter justice”
In the context of journalism and creating a feed on the site- I get it though!
Pauly said | April 14th 2017 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Well summed up.
Hoping my Victory boys can snap out of their lethargy today. Will Bes bring up his century?
Rick Disnick said | April 14th 2017 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Report card…but the season hasn’t ended yet?
Anyone who understands Australian sport cares little for the minor premier (whatever it’s called in the A-League). Just ask Ange — he knows everything too.
The only thing that counts is the Championship for a majority of Australians. The minor premiership is for those who find comfort in accumulating the most amount of points within an inequitable draw.
Lionheart said | April 14th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
football fans know who the champions are, whatever name we might give them
Australian sports fans have a very limited knowledge of football
Nemesis said | April 14th 2017 @ 9:43am | ! Report
To understand football is to understand the culture. Not just watching highlights on TV because your wife’s dad follows football.
The 10 A-League clubs start every season chasing 3 trophies.
1) The Premiership
2) The Championship
3) The FFA Cup
Each trophy is important.
Each trophy tests different technical, tactical, physical & mental attributes.
Winning the Premiership does not make a team the best club in ALeague knock-out football.
Winning the Championship does not make a team the best in Home & Away matches.
In England, the 20 EPL clubs start every season chasing 3 trophies
1) The Premiership
2) The FA Cup
3) The League Cup
Each trophy is important.
Each trophy tests different technical, tactical, physical & mental attributes.
Winning the FA Cup does not make a team the best in England.
We are Football.
We are not like other sports in Australia.
Lionheart said | April 14th 2017 @ 9:39am | ! Report
It’s a timely article Mike, preceding the final round before our attention switches to the finals series.
A detailed dissection, club by club as Buddy above suggests, is probably better suited to the off-season.
There’s no doubt Sydney FC are our champion team in 2017. I’d add that Fox have uncovered a record number of records for Sydney FC and try to make some sense of this finals series to come. What is it really? Play-offs for Champion isn’t right. Do we switch the titles, or introduce a new title (title-holder?).