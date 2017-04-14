Wallabies captain told to lift his game

Big prop can kick better than you, will also destroy you!

Michael Cheika is backing veteran Wallabies captain Stephen Moore to find his mojo in time for the 2017 Test season.

The 34-year-old Moore has struggled to make an impact for a Queensland Reds side riding a six-game Super Rugby losing streak.

The 116-Test stalwart has been rested for Saturday night’s hosting of the Kings following the Reds’ 43-10 thrashing at the hands of the Brumbies.

Cheika on Thursday refused to guarantee Moore the Wallabies captaincy this year, saying only that the hooker would “be in the 23” for the Wallabies’ first Test of the winter against Fiji in Melbourne on June 10.

“Stephen, I would say that in the time that I’ve been in the national coaching job, I would say this is a bit of his pattern around the way he prepares,” Cheika said.

“At the end of the day, he’s been playing 80 minutes a few games in a row and he’s been very present there.

“He probably wasn’t expecting to be captain of Queensland either, though, just quietly.

“So I would say that he knows – if you asked him – he knows that ‘I’ve got to pick my game up’.

“But he’s smart enough to know that. He doesn’t need me coming out there and telling him … he knows it himself.”

Cheika said it was too early to start speculating on who would be Australia’s 2019 World Cup skipper in Japan and insisted it was healthy that Moore was receiving stiff competition for the Test hooker starting role from Tolu Latu and Tatafu Polota-Nau.

“I’ve got an idea of what I want him (Moore) to do this year and also I think you’ve got to look at some of the other blokes,” the coach said.

“Tolu’s had a good year so far. Taf has been strong too.

“We’ve got our eye on a couple of young blokes out there as well for the future as well.

“So we want to put ‘Moorey’ in the competitive space with everybody else and I have no doubt that he will answer the competitive call.

“That’s his nature. He doesn’t like losing, that guy.

“And I think you saw it all over his face the other day when they played and they got beat the other night.

“It would have been hard for him and he’ll react to that.”