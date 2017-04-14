Women’s sport weekly wrap: Women’s rugby league gets a major boost

MARY K: What the NRL needs to do to emulate the success of AFL Women's

“When is the NRL going to have its own women’s competition?” If I had a dollar for every person who has asked me this question in the last six months, I would be a wealthy human being.

To have a successful women’s competition you need players. To have players you have to ensure adequate pathways exist.

Girls need to grow up knowing that rugby league is a sport that they can keep playing as they grow up and that there is an opportunity for them, down the track, to play at an elite level.

When I spoke with Todd Greenberg about this two weeks ago, he made it clear that the NRL’s approach was going to be to build the competition from the grassroots up.

This puts the focus squarely on building the talent pool and Todd mentioned that the NSWRL and QRL were working together to establish a means to go from the under-6 level all the way to elite.

I wondered how long it would be before an announcement would be announced. Turns out, I didn’t have to wait too long.

Yesterday, the NSWRL and QRL made a joint announcement that Harvey Norman had signed on to be the first major sponsor of women’s rugby league through the creation of an unbroken pathway from under-6 to representative competitions.

The importance of this announcement cannot be underestimated.

Previously, there was a gap between mixed junior leagues and open-aged competitions. This meant that until they were 12 years old, girls were able to play rugby league with the boys, but then unlikely to continue playing after, due to limited opportunities.

This gap between 12 and 17 (which is the age women are able to begin playing rugby league again in the open division) meant many were lost to playing rugby league.

One of my favourite examples of this is Kasey Badger, who played until she was 12 and then decided to take up refereeing because she still wanted to be involved in the game.

I’m hopeful that this news means young women are no longer lost to playing rugby league.

Harvey Norman’s sponsorship will include the naming rights for both the NSW and Queensland Interstate Challenge teams, NSWRL Open Women’s Conference, NSWRL Women’s Premiership, women’s only coaching clinics and grassroots female carnivals and programs in both states.

Another question I get asked often is about the interstate women’s competition and why it’s not played as a double-header with State of Origin. 2017 is the last year of the current arrangement, which sees the U20s State of Origin played as a curtain-raiser before the men’s game. From next year on, the competition will be rebranded as State of Origin and played as a double-header with the men’s game.

Just tell me where to buy my tickets.

All this complements other work done by both states this year. NSWRL established the Tarsha Gale Cup (which is the equivalent to under-18s DC Ball and the Mal Meninga Cup in Queensland). In Queensland, the Karyn Murphy Cup was established across four age groups (11-12 years – Years 5 and 6 only, Years 7 and 8, Years 9 and 10, and Years 11 and 12).

Together, these competitions will ensure that the base of the female participation pyramid will be put in place and lead to a sustainable professional comp in the coming years.

I would also like to take this opportunity to praise the ongoing work of Harvey Norman in this space.

On Wednesday, Katie Page said, “Harvey Norman is committed to supporting the development of female player pathways at all levels of rugby league.” They are certainly an organisation that walks the walk and talks the talk.

Harvey Norman has been involved in rugby league for decades, but through their sponsorship of the Australian Jillaroos, touch football and the Greater Western Sydney Giants AFLW team, the company is a true leader in the support and sponsorship of women in sport.

Along with companies like Samsung, Chemist Warehouse and Buildcorp, the corporate world is helping to change the face of Australian sport. When will your company or organisation be brave enough to join them?

NRL women’s competition? We are well on the way!

Cricket

Who said the summer of cricket was over?

This week it was announced by the MCC that gender-neutral language will be included in the updated Laws of the Game. These changes will come into effect in October 2017.

However, while all 42 Laws of the Game will be written in language which applies to any person, regardless of their gender, the term ‘batsman’ will remain.

Water polo

Finally, I wanted to congratulate the Sydney Uni Lions water polo team, who defeated the Fremantle Lions 12-11 in the grand final of the National Water Polo League, held at Pymble Ladies College last weekend.

A tense affair, scores were drawn with a minute and a half to go, seeing the game decided in a penalty shoot-out.

This is an exceptional team, including two Olympians – Alicia Smith and Debbie Watson.

If water polo is not a sport you have taken much interest in, I encourage you to give it a go (whether in the water or on television). I played when I was younger and it is extremely demanding, requiring an exceptional level of fitness.

Having studied at Sydney Uni, I guess that means that the Lions are my adopted team.

Until next week, I hope you all have an egg-cellent Easter weekend.