Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers took a tough loss last weekend, but their task doesn’t get any easier over the Easter weekend as they travel west to face the Adelaide Crows. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40pm (AEST).
While the Bombers may have taken a step back last weekend, the Crows are flying to begin 2017. They started with strong wins over the Giants and Hawks, before prevailing in a hard-fought showdown last weekend by 17 points.
Rory Sloane has been their star in the first three weeks and his current form has pundits speculating as to whether there may be a Brownlow in the future.
Adelaide will want to show they can back up from the showdown, but they have been forced into one change that will change the look of the forward line. Mitch McGovern went down with a nasty looking hamstring injury and with Josh Jenkins still not over the knock to the ribs he copped against the Hawks, Troy Menzel will reclaim his spot in the side.
This may force the Crows to play a little smaller in the forward half, as Tex Walker and Tom Lynch look to be the only consistent tall targets inside 50.
The Bombers started the season well, downing the Hawks and Lions, but the early season excitement may have caught up with them, as they dropped a shocker to the Blues.
Albeit in atrocious conditions, the Bombers only managed to generate 12 scoring shots against the Blues and that kind of output won’t get it done against the scoring power of the Crows.
Essendon have made two changes for this clash, with goal-sneak Josh Green added alongside Conor McKenna. Heath Hocking and Martin Gleeson are the men to be omitted, which would point towards the Bombers wanting a more attacking mindset.
Prediction
The question here is which Bombers outfit shows up. The Crows have shown over the first few weeks that they’re going to bring a fairly consistent performance, so it’s up to the Bombers to play to that level.
Having said that, Adelaide should get the points at home.
Adelaide by 42.
8:40pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:40pm | ! Report
GOAL CROWS
5′ Tex takes an intercept mark at half forward, and he goes inside to Atkins. The Rat is shooting for his second here, and the sequel is just as good as the original!!
Crows 13.5 83
Bombers 6.2 38
8:38pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:38pm | ! Report
BEHIND CROWS
6′ Andy Otten gets taken high by McGrath in the pocket, but he leaves his shot to the far side.
Crows 12.5 77
Bombers 6.2 38
8:38pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:38pm | ! Report
GOAL CROWS
7′ The Crows are just queuing up inside 50, and it ends with Betts deep in the pocket. The defender makes the mistake of taking his eyes off Betts, and he’ll run around and snap an easy goal!!
Crows 12.4 76
Bombers 6.2 38
8:36pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:36pm | ! Report
8′ Bombers show some polish in tight, and Daniher will go down the line for Hooker. Now Heppell running forward of centre, and he hits Green at half forward. Good kick inside, but Watson has made a meal of that. Kelly would have had a free run in on goal if he’d left it alone. The Crows are going forward now, as Lynch marks at half forward.
Crows 11.4 70
Bombers 6.2 38
8:35pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:35pm | ! Report
9′ Brodie Smith with a shocking turnover, but Cale Hooker raises him, and the Crows go forward. Sloane wins it in the pocket, and he’ll eventually get it back. His snap on the right has no power, and the Bombers can get out on the left side of the field. Hooker may have it out the back here, but Hartigan rubs him out, and the Crows numbers win out.
Crows 11.4 70
Bombers 6.2 38
8:33pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:33pm | ! Report
GOAL CROWS
10′ Tex with a classic centre-half forward lead, and he marks 70 from goal. He turns to Eddie Betts in a one-on-one, and he’s taken a fantastic grab!! The replay suggests a fistful of shirt from Eddie Betts, but he won’t care about that as he slots his third!!
Crows 11.4 70
Bombers 6.2 38
8:32pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:32pm | ! Report
11′ The Crows are inside forward 50, but the Bombers manage to see them off. Lever now marks in the midfield, and he has Knight all by himself at the 50. He finds Cameron in the pocket, but his centreing ball is poor. McDonald Tipungwuti will clear.
Crows 10.4 64
Bombers 6.2 38
8:30pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:30pm | ! Report
GOAL BOMBERS
12′ The game has hit a bit of a lull here, but the Bombers will look to change that. Daniher overpowers his man on the wing, and he has an open goal square. It’s a mongrel off the left boot, but he’s managed to put it through. That never got higher than 10 metres off the ground.
Crows 10.4 64
Bombers 6.2 38