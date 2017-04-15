 

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

Joel Erickson Roar Guru

By , Joel Erickson is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

38 Have your say

    More Videos More AFL Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon
    Adelaide Oval
    AFL Home and Away April 15, 2017
    Q2 - 20:00 - Adelaide Crows 77, Essendon 38
    Adelaide Crows Essendon
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q19256   3220
    Q213583   6238

    The Essendon Bombers took a tough loss last weekend, but their task doesn’t get any easier over the Easter weekend as they travel west to face the Adelaide Crows. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40pm (AEST).

    While the Bombers may have taken a step back last weekend, the Crows are flying to begin 2017. They started with strong wins over the Giants and Hawks, before prevailing in a hard-fought showdown last weekend by 17 points.

    Rory Sloane has been their star in the first three weeks and his current form has pundits speculating as to whether there may be a Brownlow in the future.

    Adelaide will want to show they can back up from the showdown, but they have been forced into one change that will change the look of the forward line. Mitch McGovern went down with a nasty looking hamstring injury and with Josh Jenkins still not over the knock to the ribs he copped against the Hawks, Troy Menzel will reclaim his spot in the side.

    This may force the Crows to play a little smaller in the forward half, as Tex Walker and Tom Lynch look to be the only consistent tall targets inside 50.

    The Bombers started the season well, downing the Hawks and Lions, but the early season excitement may have caught up with them, as they dropped a shocker to the Blues.

    Albeit in atrocious conditions, the Bombers only managed to generate 12 scoring shots against the Blues and that kind of output won’t get it done against the scoring power of the Crows.

    Essendon have made two changes for this clash, with goal-sneak Josh Green added alongside Conor McKenna. Heath Hocking and Martin Gleeson are the men to be omitted, which would point towards the Bombers wanting a more attacking mindset.

    Prediction
    The question here is which Bombers outfit shows up. The Crows have shown over the first few weeks that they’re going to bring a fairly consistent performance, so it’s up to the Bombers to play to that level.

    Having said that, Adelaide should get the points at home.

    Adelaide by 42.

    Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:40pm (AEST).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    1' GOAL - Andy Otten (Adelaide Crows)
    4' GOAL - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    5' BEHIND - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    7' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    10' GOAL - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    13' BEHIND - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    14' GOAL - Kyle Langford (Essendon)
    16' GOAL - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    17' BEHIND - Troy Menzel (Adelaide Crows)
    20' GOAL - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    22' BEHIND - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    23' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    25' GOAL - Andy Otten (Adelaide Crows)
    26' GOAL - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    28' GOAL - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    32' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    Quarter 2
    1' BEHIND - Charlie Cameron (Adelaide Crows)
    2' BEHIND - Troy Menzel (Adelaide Crows)
    3' GOAL - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    4' GOAL - Kyle Langford (Essendon)
    7' GOAL - David Zaharakis (Essendon)
    11' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    14' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    18' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    20' BEHIND - Andy Otten (Adelaide Crows)
    21' GOAL - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join us as an intern or as a member of our live blogging team. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.