Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores

Adelaide United host the Western Sydney Wanderers in the final round of the A-League as the home side look to avoid the wooden spoon. Join The Roar for live scores from this Round 27 match at Coopers Stadium, starting from 7:50pm AEST.
Reigning champions Adelaide United haven’t exactly had a dream defence to their title, however as long as rampaging Sydney FC do away with the Newcastle Jets on Saturday afternoon, the Reds will avoid the wooden spoon.
As the boys from Western Sydney, they are undefeated in their previous five outings and registered a 0-0 draw with second-placed Melbourne Victory in their most recent appearance.
They are in sixth on the ladder at the moment and couldn’t possibly drop any lower than that, as they are five points ahead of the Wellington Phoenix in seventh, so finals is a certainty.
However, a win here could see them jump ahead of the Perth Glory, if Perth lose or draw their match against Melbourne City tomorrow.
A draw would also see the Wanderers overtake Perth, but only if the Glory lose their Sunday match.
Four of the last six clashes between Adelaide and WSW have ended in a draw, three of which didn’t even see a goal scored.
The Wanderers emerged victorious in their last visit to South Australia, and will be looking to make it two in a row for there for the first time in their history, however Tony Popovic’s men have won just one of their previous eight games outside of NSW.
Wanderers striker Brendon Sanatalab will be looking to continue his purple patch, having scored 14 goals this term, including five in his previous four matches.
Prediction:
It’s tough to see Adelaide stopping a determined Wanderers side, who are looking to build up momentum for a hotly contested finals series.
Adelaide United 0-2 Western Sydney Wanderers
Join The Roar for live scores from this Round 27 match at Coopers Stadium, starting from 7:50pm AEST.
8:42pm
Stevo said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Lovely ricochet off McGowan for 2:0. Is WSWNRMA playing tonight? Just asking.
8:37pm
AZ_RBB said | 8:37pm | ! Report
Adelaide creating chance after chance although most are gifts from a poor WSW back 4 and midfield.
Still 1-0 after 35 but really could be many more by now.
8:21pm
JB said | 8:21pm | ! Report
Wow, two posts in 17 minutes of play. Hope you’re still awake.
8:39pm
AZ_RBB said | 8:39pm | ! Report
Watching Milan Derby. WSW game on the second screen now
8:19pm
AZ_RBB said | 8:19pm | ! Report
It’s all Adelaide here in the first 20mins. Could be up by 2 or 3.
Riley McGree has been very effective. But Martinez very nearly scores one of the goals of the season.
The commentators are saying that the WSW players are very rusty. That’s a little flattering. Most are just average footballers which is why so few have played this season and most certainly won’t be featuring next week
8:12pm
AZ_RBB said | 8:12pm | ! Report
A very poor challenge by Borda gives away a penalty.
Carrusca scores from the spot with ease and conviction.
Adelaide 1-0. WSW offering very little here.
8:09pm
AZ_RBB said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Game starts 15mins late (not too sure why. ALeague I guess)
WSW playing a third string side effectively. Adelaide has a few changes as well I think
Pretty decent crowd for a fairly pointless game. Adelaide with a good chance early on.