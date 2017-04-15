Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Adelaide United host the Western Sydney Wanderers in the final round of the A-League as the home side look to avoid the wooden spoon. Join The Roar for live scores from this Round 27 match at Coopers Stadium, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

Reigning champions Adelaide United haven’t exactly had a dream defence to their title, however as long as rampaging Sydney FC do away with the Newcastle Jets on Saturday afternoon, the Reds will avoid the wooden spoon.

As the boys from Western Sydney, they are undefeated in their previous five outings and registered a 0-0 draw with second-placed Melbourne Victory in their most recent appearance.

They are in sixth on the ladder at the moment and couldn’t possibly drop any lower than that, as they are five points ahead of the Wellington Phoenix in seventh, so finals is a certainty.

However, a win here could see them jump ahead of the Perth Glory, if Perth lose or draw their match against Melbourne City tomorrow.

A draw would also see the Wanderers overtake Perth, but only if the Glory lose their Sunday match.

Four of the last six clashes between Adelaide and WSW have ended in a draw, three of which didn’t even see a goal scored.

The Wanderers emerged victorious in their last visit to South Australia, and will be looking to make it two in a row for there for the first time in their history, however Tony Popovic’s men have won just one of their previous eight games outside of NSW.

Wanderers striker Brendon Sanatalab will be looking to continue his purple patch, having scored 14 goals this term, including five in his previous four matches.

Prediction:

It’s tough to see Adelaide stopping a determined Wanderers side, who are looking to build up momentum for a hotly contested finals series.

Adelaide United 0-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

