Aussies Meyer, Kerby win at cycling worlds

It was a golden day for Australian cycling with both Cameron Meyer and Jordan Kerby taking out wins at the world track championships at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

Kerby won the men’s individual pursuit, beating defending champion Filippo Gana of Italy by more than four seconds in the final with Kelland O’Brien finishing third.

The individual pursuit gold is Kerby’s first world title and he won the event just hours after notching the third-fastest time in history in the afternoon’s qualifying ride.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d wear a senior rainbow jersey,” Kerby said before revealing he never thought he would be at the worlds in the first place and that he made the switch to the track due to his road career winding down.

“If you spoke to me three or four months ago, I wouldn’t even think to be here in the first place,” he said.

“I was sitting in an apartment in Girona watching the Rio Games and at the same time I was made aware I was going to lose my contract with Drapac and I was watching and thinking ‘it would be great to go back and just have a go’.

“See in this sport you can go through some terrible lows and something like this happens it just erases everything, it’s amazing, I can’t explain how good it feels.

Meyer won the men’s point race earlier on the Friday, finishing with 76 points to claim victory ahead of Belgium’s Kenny De Ketele and Poland’s Wojciech Pszczolarski.

The success is Meyer’s fourth world title in the points race after wins in 2009, 2010 and 2012 – and takes his world championship gold medal tally to eight.

Meyer is looking for more gold later in the event though.

“I’ve been away from the track for a long time, and to come back and win with the guys in the team pursuit last night is special, and then to win an individual in one of my favorite races makes it a great championship for me,” Meyer said.

“Hopefully, I’ve got one more in me on Sunday in the madison.”

While the men collected a couple of wins it wasn’t to be for any of the Australian women.

Stephanie Morton was toppled in the final of the women’s sprint, losing to Olympic champion Kristina Vogel 2-0.

Amy Cure got close on the women’s omnium, going down by eight points to Britain’s Katie Archibald.

Australia’s medal tally now stands at eight – three gold, three silver and two bronze – with two days remaining.