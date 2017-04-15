Bennett savages Bird-brained speculation

Clucky Roosters too good in the end for desperate Knights

Wayne Bennett has hit back at media speculation about where Jack Bird will fit into his team for the 2018 season after Brisbane’s 24-22 win over Gold Coast in Round 7 of the NRL.

It’s understood that while Bird is yet to officially put pen to paper at Brisbane, he has agreed to join on a three-year deal, with a potential option for a fourth in his favour, worth up to $1 million a season.

“You guys keep on speculating, go for your life. At the end of the day I pick the teams and you’ll just have to wait to find out,” Bennett said.

“It was (Anthony) Milford yesterday, Bird was going to be five-eighth for the Broncos – tonight he’s going to take James Roberts’ place. You think I’ve got rocks in my head?”

Roberts starred during the Good Friday clash scoring three tries against his former club.

He joined Brisbane in 2016 and made headlines earlier this year after being investigated by the NRL integrity unit, due to drunken behaviour.

Broncos captain Darius Boyd says travelling to England for the World Club Series was vital in making Roberts comfortable at the club.

“It was a good trip for him to go over and mingle with the boys and feel like he’s a part of the group,” Boyd said.

“It was a really important trip for him to feel like he’s part of a group that cares about him and he’s got mates around him”.