Berisha delights in hitting A-League ton

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Besart Berisha’s century of A-League goals isn’t just a fitting reward for the best striker in the competition’s history.

For Kevin Muscat, it’s a weight off the shoulders.

Like Victory, the 31-year-old hadn’t scored in a month of football – a concerning run on the eve of the finals.

Like a cricketer trapped in the nervous nineties, Muscat said anxiety was showing with Berisha so close to becoming the first striker to notch 100 A-League goals.

“In and around Bes you can sense a little bit of tension because they want to help him or set him up,” he said.

“I can see from his demeanour and the way he is during the week. It’s not really spoken about but it must be spoken about everywhere he goes.

“What an achievement. I don’t think we can or should underestimate it.

“It’s an unbelievable milestone. Now hopefully that will relax him and he can get to 105 by the end of the season.

“Now he’s got that out of his system he can move on.”

According to football statistician Andrew Howe, he is the 19th man to achieve the feat in Australian domestic football, but the fastest to do so.

He took 156 games across six A-League seasons to tally a ton, ahead of next-best Frank Farina.

Berisha won’t have the chance to add to his total next weekend as Victory put their feet up and wait to learn their opponent for a semi-final.

Given Victory have been treading water in the league, all but assured of finishing in second place for a month, Muscat said he was looking forward to the occasion.

The atmosphere was muted at AAMI Park for the Good Friday match, with under 15,000 present and a lack of noise from Victory supporter groups.

Muscat said the stadium would be transformed by finals football.

“One thing’s for sure now, that tension will be replaced with energy and enthusiasm because when we get back here … as history has told us, this place will be jumping,” he said.

“It will be a totally different feeling. And I can’t wait.”

Victory will host the highest-ranked elimination final winner in the semi-finals.

It will be played at Etihad Stadium in the case of Melbourne City, and at AAMI Park should they be drawn against Brisbane Roar, Perth Glory or Western Sydney.