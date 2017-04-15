Can Mayweather versus McGregor deliver?

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

After months of rumours and speculation the potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is set up to be a $100 million fight.

Dana White and now the Nevada Athletic Commission have approved the fight after seeing no reason to prevent it, meaning the possibility of the showdown occurring is as close as ever.

But not according to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who is currently busy promoting the Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko fight. He has slammed that match between Mayweather and McGregor, saying it’s one of the biggest mismatches he has ever seen and that he knew of kids that could beat McGregor in a fight.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hearn said: “I don’t mind MMA and I’ve been fascinated by Conor McGregor from a business perspective.

“McGregor is one of the world’s best MMA fighters but I’ve got kids at York Hall who would beat him hands down in a boxing match. And he’s fighting Floyd Mayweather? That’s the biggest boxing mismatch ever.”

But perhaps Hearn’s scathing criticism is because he hasn’t been involved in the match-up.

“But if they need a promoter, give me a call. I’d snap it up,” he added.

Sunsport has reported how McGregor is building a secret boxing stadium, complete with a ring, in preparation for his super-fight against Mayweather.

It appears Hearn is not a fan of McGregor or may possibly be a little upset that he is not involved in the fight.

Regardless of Hearn’s opposition, there are only a few hurdles left to be jumped. The venue, money and the date of the fight have been finalised with the bout to take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 10 this year.

With the fight expected to be one of the biggest in history, hopefully it doesn’t become a one-round farce or a ten-round dance to the judges cards.

Given McGregor’s age, at 28, you would think he holds advantage over the 40-year-old Mayweather, who won’t have competed for more than two years by the time he re-enters the ring. McGregor is in the prime of his life while Mayweather’s glory days have certainly past.

Hopefully rumours of a Roy Jones Jr versus Anderson Silva undercard fight come to fruition, too. While both are well past their primes, they can still put on a decent show for the predicted 20,000 crowd.

Announcer Bruce Buffer has also expressed his interest in the fight and is more than willing to do a cross-announcement of the fight with his brother Michael, similar to the Lennox Lewis versus Mike Tyson bout back in 2002.

But the time for talk is over boys, just get into the ring!