Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders will be out to keep building on their run of form when they host a New Zealand Warriors side who have had a shocking time in Australia’s capital. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).
The Raiders started the season well below expectations, but didn’t take long to put their best foot forward and after almost upsetting the Brisbane Broncos away from home, they come into this clash on the back of two straight victories.
The problem for Canberra is that it still leaves them with plenty of work to do and a record that only reads three wins and three losses.
Neither of their victories were ones that put them severely to the test either as they beat an ordinary Parramatta Eels outfit and then the injury-ravaged Gold Coast Titans last weekend.
For that reason, it’s hard to get a true gauge on their form but their attack, which is oh-so-dangerous is starting to come to life and it showed up last week as they ran in 42 points.
The lethal combination of Jordan Rapana and Joey Leilua, with halves Aiden Sezer and Blake Austin directing traffic could run up a serious number in this match against a vulnerable Warriors defence. Stability is also key for the Raiders and they have made no changes for this contest.
The Warriors also come in unchanged, but they have some mountains to climb. Their defence has been bordering on woeful at times this year and while they have improved on both ends of the park in the last fortnight with Kieran Foran back, they still have a long way to go.
Like the Raiders, New Zealand have got their season somewhat back on track in the last fortnight with wins over the Eels and Titans. They still look like a club destined for the bottom half of the table though and have plenty to turnaround.
It’s going to be tough for the Auckland-based club to convince anyone of their strength at the moment. They lost three of their first four quite badly and with defence opening up like the Red Sea it wasn’t hard to see why.
While their attack has more than ‘pass it to Shaun Johnson and see what happens’ now, neither of their last two wins were strong and their losses are still what hangs in the memory.
Given the club have won just three out of 14 in Canberra since their inception, it piles the odds against them.
Prediction
Canberra could win this heavily. The Warriors are still yet to convince me they have what it takes to get it done, especially away from home and Canberra’s attack is starting to roll. The margin below could even be a conservative one if the Raiders get a fast start.
Raiders by 22.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 7 match from 5:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
5:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:39pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by SHAUN JOHNSON
Raiders 0
Warriors 6
5:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:38pm | ! Report
5′ – TRY WARRIORS, RYAN HOFFMAN
The Warriors start this set ten out from their own end and it’s the wingers, Maumalo and Fusitu’a taking the first couple of runs before the defence rush up quickly on James Gavet. Mannering with the next through the middle and he gets an offload away to Johnson who turns a ball inside for Thompson and he ends up just 40 out. Lillyman goes through the middle on the next. Foran with an attacking bomb on the last and what an effort from Hoffman! Challenge for the ball and Hoffman has caught the juggle to score.
Up to the bunker to check the grounding. Wighton was well positioned, Hoffman on the run and we are just checking to see if he knocked this on into Wighton. Could have gone either way, insufficient evidence and with a try on field, that’s the way it will stay.
Raiders 0
Warriors 4
5:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:35pm | ! Report
4′ – Boyd takes the first run of this set before they sweep left for Paulo who offloads to Wighton and he is tackled. Croker goes short side again and can’t get through before Tapine offloads to Sezer in the middle – he spreads right to Whitehead and a ball goes to ground before the Raiders play hot potato and the ball goes over the sideline. Good scramble defence, but Canberra looking dangerous early.
Raiders 0
Warriors 0
5:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:34pm | ! Report
3′ – Oh dear. No one at dummy half and Hodgson grabs the ball before Whitehead goes from dummy half and picks up the penalty.
Raiders 0
Warriors 0
5:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:33pm | ! Report
3′ – Strong looking run for Rapana to get things moving before they head right through Shannon Boyd, then back to the middle with Leilua coming over halfway and grabbing some more metres through the tackle. Papalii to 30 out before Sezer puts up the bomb and they have Sheck tackled a metre out.
Raiders 0
Warriors 0
5:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:33pm | ! Report
2′ – Fusitu’a and Maumalo take the first couple of runs for the Warriors before they continue to the left side and hand off for Mannering to run. They get to halfway before Johnson kicks low to Wighton who brings it back well.
Raiders 0
Warriors 0
5:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:32pm | ! Report
1′ – Away we go in Canberra! The Raiders bring it back with Rapana taking it and handing off for Boyd who takes the first run. Paulo through the middle now and easy metres straight up before they come down the left and Papalii stands in a tackle. Back to the middle for Tapine now before Paulo takes a second carry and goes over halfway. Sezer kicks looking for touch and Tuivasa-Sheck is taken down there in the corner.
Raiders 0
Warriors 0
5:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:30pm | ! Report
0′ – It will be the Warriors to kick-off in a chilly Canberra.
Raiders 0
Warriors 0
5:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:30pm | ! Report
Teams are on their way out in Canberra. Big crowd in and… yep, can you hear it? Viking Clap! Boom Boom Clap.
5:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping this evening?
5:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:25pm | ! Report
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Adam Gee
Assistant referee: Gavin Reynolds
Touch judges: Jeff Younis and Phil Henderson
Video referees: Jared Maxwell and Ben Galea