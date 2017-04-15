Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

No one could have seen this coming. The Carlton Blues and Gold Coast Suns square off with the victor taking a two and two record into the Anzac weekend. Join The Roar for live scores and analysis from 7.25pm (AEST).
Carlton were the popular pre-season tip for the wooden spoon and after being pummelled in Round 2 by GWS, it appeared Gold Coast were heading down a similarly miserable path.
In a staggering upset, the Suns came out firing against a hapless Hawthorn Hawks, taking an 86-point thrashing that ensured everyone’s Round 3 tips went down the toilet.
Gary Ablett’s return to form after a quiet outing against the Giants was the biggest point as he racked up 36 possessions and two goals.
But it wasn’t just the Ablett show for the Suns like it has been previously – David Swallow showed what he can bring to the table when fully fit with 34 silky touches, while Jack Martin and Brandon Matera were more than a handful up forward with three and six goals apiece.
Like their opponents, Carlton enjoyed their own upset victory last week, recording a memorable 15-point victory over a highly-fancied Essendon outfit in torrential conditions at the MCG.
While their obvious skill deficiency brought them unstuck in the early rounds, the weekend’s downpour made the game a war of attrition, and the Blues’ ferocity and hardness at the ball told the story.
Marc Murphy and Bryce Gibbs were sublime with 67 disposals between them, with Murphy providing a rare highlight with a miraculous banana goal from the boundary line.
Under the roof at Etihad Stadium, they’ll have to play in different conditions, but the form of their engine room, with Matthew Kreuzer excelling in the ruck and Patrick Cripps continuing his rise into the game’s elite alongside Murphy and Gibbs, means they can’t be underestimated.
Youngster Zac Fisher will make his AFL debut, and while he only stands at 175cm, last year’s pick 27 in the national draft is renowned for his ball-winning ability and clean hands.
Prediction
This game should be a cracker, in excitement if not quality with both sides appearing evenly matched. However, Gold Coast’s run against the Hawks last week was eye-catching and against a side not known for their leg speed in the Blues, the likes of Adam Saad, Jarrod Harbrow and Aaron Hall might be able to break the game open.
Suns by 9.
Can the Suns make it two in a row and win their first match in Melbourne since Round nine 2014? (That’s 1055 days if you were wondering.) Or will Murphy, Gibbs and co. lead the Blues to two and 2?
Tune into The Roar for live coverage from 7.25pm (AEST) and find out. Also, be sure to leave your thoughts in the section below.
8:37pm
Tim Miller said | 8:37pm | ! Report
Half time under the roof, and it’s the Blues who have fought back to take a 5-point lead into the main break. The Blues were still wasteful and the Suns efficient, but the sheer weight of numbers started to tell. The Blues kicked 3 of the last 4, with Zac Fisher impressive, but Tom Lynch has been the star with 5 goals straight on a night where Carlton have missed several gettable shots.
Aside from Lynch, Brandon Matera has been impressive with 17 touches and Aaron Hall has been a continual presence with his pace through the middle. Gary Ablett’s been booed for every one of his 16 touches, and while he hasn’t really made anything happen yet, you’d be a fool to back against Bald Jesus doing something good in the second half.
For the Blues, Marc Murphy faded in the second, but he’s still been the Blues’ best with 15 touches. Bryce Gibbs has had 13 and is really building into this game, and Sam Docherty has mopped up everything across half back.
Not too far away from the second half, so don’t go too far!
8:32pm
Macca said | 8:32pm | ! Report
Leave it t Carlton to dominate a game but keep the opposition it it through bad kicking, we did it last week and got away with it, can lightning strike twice?
The stats seem positive for the kids, thoughts?
8:39pm
Tim Miller said | 8:39pm | ! Report
Macca, you’ve got a beauty in Zac Fisher. He’s tough, he’s ferocious and, judging from his first goal, he’s skilled as well. Signs are good for that young man. Jarrod Pickett’s one of those quality over quantity players, but he’s been zippy in the forward line. Macreadie got a bit of a corkie in the second but looked composed, while Williamson has been solid. Petrevski-Seton’s been a bit quieter than he has over the last few weeks, but he’s still had 8 touches and will be a very good player.
8:29pm
Tim Miller said | 8:29pm | ! Report
Free kick in the centre but Fisher plays on to advantage and runs into a brick wall of Suns, they clear and Wright marks in the pocket! As the siren sounds, Two-Metre Peter goes back 25 out and registers the Suns’ first behind as the crowd roars!
Bit of a kerfuffle after it, too, with Rowe letting Wright know about the miss. Everyone’s in for the melee as the umpires to everything they can to dissipate.
Carlton 6.6 (42)
Gold Coast 6.1 (37)
HALF TIME
8:28pm
Macca said | 8:28pm | ! Report
You still there?
8:30pm
Tim Miller said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Yep, I’m still here.
8:26pm
Tim Miller said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Casboult goes long to a pack and Cripps does really well against two Suns to get it to ground. Weitering gets the crumb, gives it to Ed Curnow, and he doesn’t make the mistake of his namesake and puts it through! Blues lead!
Carlton 6.6 (42)
Gold Coast 6.0 (36)
Q2, 1.36 left
8:24pm
Tim Miller said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Murphy drops an easy mark on Gold Coast’s side of the centre circle and it looks like it might cost them, but Lynch can’t find anyone inside 50 and the Blues clear.
8:21pm
Tim Miller said | 8:21pm | ! Report
Another inside 50 from Carlton, and Thomas lowers the eyes and finds Charlie Curnow again. 35 out on a slight angle, but again, Charlie misses. Scores level, but the Blues are almost kicking themselves out of it.
Carlton 5.6 (36)
Gold Coast 6.0 (36)
Q2, 5.25 left
8:19pm
Tim Miller said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Lynch tries to skip around Rowe on the wing but he gets him dead! Brilliant tackle! And Silvagni takes the advantage quickly, gives to Thomas, and it ends up with Casboult 45 out on a tight angle. Big Levi goes back and kicks it out on the full. Rowe’s efforts for nought then.