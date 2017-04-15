Dogs contemplate moving Mbye to hooking role

Clucky Roosters too good in the end for desperate Knights

The Bulldogs halfback was moved into dummy-half 25 minutes into Friday’s NRL win over South Sydney to make way for back-up pivot Matt Frawley, who has made every post a winner since his debut last month.

Coach Des Hasler decided to move Frawley into the seven, and Mbye into the hooking role as starting No.9 Michael Lichaa spent the final 65 minutes on the pine.

Over the last three weeks the Dogs have looked their best with Frawley on the park and he is yet to lose a game in first grade.

Hasler gave no indication he was set to drop Lichaa, who is misfiring on a big money salary.

However he didn’t play down the suggestion that Mbye could soon be starting in the No.9 jumper.

“He’s started at nine before. In a grand final.” Hasler said.

With Lichaa off contract, Hasler could next year elect to move Mbye into hooker full time and play with a Frawley-Reynolds halves combination or pursue a high profile playmaker such as Kieran Foran or Cooper Cronk.

When asked why Mbye had been moved into hooker to make way for Frawley, Hasler insisted it was for team balance.

He said that his side had been caught short last year by not carrying a utility on the bench, which often resulted in back-rower Josh Jackson being shifted to the backline.

Thus, he has decided to keep Frawley in his 17 and the versatile Mbye was set to be utilised all over the park.

“It just gives us a little bit more versatility, particularly with injury and the head ruling,” Hasler said.

“Last year we had to shuffle players around and it was poor old Jacko that was being moved out to centre and he ended up playing out on the wing against the Roosters a couple of weeks ago.

“It just gives a little bit more flexibility when we have to move players. Moses can play centre, he can play half, he played hooker today.”