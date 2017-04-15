GWS Giants v Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

Demons let Aaron Sandilands know all about it as Jake Spencer goals

The Easter round continues in Canberra as the GWS Giants hit their home away from home to host the Port Adelaide Power. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4:35pm (AEST).

Last year, the corresponding game between the Giants and Power in Canberra was one of the biggest victories in Giants’ history with 86 points the margin. It is difficult to imagine this game will have the same result.

For pre-season premiership favourites, the Giants have looked a little sketchy this season. Their first game was a horrible loss against the Adelaide Crows before a belting of the Suns was against a listless and uninterested side that seemed to only wake up deep into the second quarter.

That was followed by a victory over the Kangaroos where they took longer to assert themselves than would befit a team assured of finishing top four.

There have been highlights, such as the continuing rise of Josh Kelly, the development of Zac Williams as a reliable rebounding backman, the consistency of Toby Greene and Dylan Shiel as well as Jeremy Cameron’s excellent work rate around the flanks.

The Giants have four injury blows. Steve Johnson is out with a knee issue, while lockdown midfielder Ryan Griffen and young draftee Will Setterfield both suffered syndesmosis injuries on the same day in different games.

There has also been the discovery of an old ACL injury for defender Matt Buntine, meaning the reserves stocks are being tested. Into the side come Matthew Kennedy, who has another chance to improve and Jonathon Patton, who returns to the forward line.

For the Power, their season has looked considerably brighter, as their speed has combined with an increased reliability. Particularly impressive have been Ollie Wines, Travis Boak and Brad Ebert, with Charlie Dixon showing a couple of signs of becoming a big asset for the Power.

Dixon played for the Suns in Canberra and dominated, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say it may happen again.. In addition, the Power have been the best clearance team this season and tie with GWS in the number of inside 50s per game.

The biggest blow on the injury front for the Power has been the one-week suspension of Paddy Ryder and the continuing hamstring issues for Matthew Lobbe. This has meant the Power have had to resort to last year’s ruck solution, putting Jackson Trengove up against Shane Mumford and Rory Lobb.

With the third man up ban coming in this year, it might spell danger for Port’s ability to win ruck contests. The good news for the Power is the return of Jasper Pittard, who will be crucial in the job of countering the height of the Giants’ forward line.

The result is not clear cut. The Giants are strong in Canberra – they did well last year at the ground. The Power, however as a revitalised force will be looking for some vengeance after last year’s shellacking.

Join The Roar from 4:35pm (AEST) for live coverage.