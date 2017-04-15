Jack Sock into US men’s clay ATP semi-finals

Top-seeded Jack Sock led three Americans into the US Men’s Clay Court Championship semi-finals, beating sixth-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain 7-6 (6) 1-6 6-4.

Sock won at Forest Oaks in 2015 for his first ATP Tour title and added victories this year in Auckland, New Zealand, and Delray Beach, Florida.

Sock will face fourth-seeded countryman Steve Johnson, a 6-2 6-4 winner over fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain.

Johnson won his lone tour title last year on grass at Nottingham in England.

The pair combined in doubles during last week’s Davis Cup tie for the United States of America as they fell to the Australian’s, but will now be on opposite sides of the court for a shot at the final.

Ernesto Escobedo reached his first ATP Tour semi, outlasting second-seeded John Isner 7-6 (6) 6-7 (6) 7-6 (5) in an all-American match.

The 20-year-old Escobedo overcame a 35-10 ace disadvantage in the all-American opening quarter-final against the 2013 champion at Forest Oaks in Houston.

Escobedo will face eighth-seeded Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil, a 6-4 3-6, 6-3 winner over third-seeded American Sam Querrey.