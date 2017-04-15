Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

The long-standing rivalry between the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm resumes in Round 7 of the 2017 NRL premiership, at Lottoland. Join The Roar for all the action from 3pm (AEST).
These two clubs have a significant history, playing each other in both the 2007 and 2008 grand finals.
The Storm won in 2007, but were subsequently stripped of the premiership after salary cap breaches, before Manly belted a Storm team missing Cameron Smith by a record 40-0 in the 2008 decider.
Melbourne lost their first match of the season at home to Cronulla last week. It was a spiteful encounter played in driving rain, with only one try scored in the entire match.
As for the Sea Eagles, they were convincingly beaten last week by the St George Illawarra Dragons, after winning their previous three matches against the Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys.
Will Chambers is suspended this week, replaced by Cheyse Blair. Cameron Munster and Jesse Bromwich are both racing the clock to be fit and return from injury, but have been named on Melbourne’s extended bench.
Manly have forwards Martin Taupau and Nate Myles out, while Akuila Uate returns from injury on the wing to replace Matthew Wright. Addin Fonua-Blake comes into the starting line-up at prop for Taupau, and Lloyd Perrett comes onto the bench for Myles.
The match-up between Cooper Cronk and Daly Cherry-Evans will be well worth watching and could decide the match.
Prediction
Melbourne by 7.
Join The Roar from 3pm (AEST) for score updates and debate in our live blog.
4:08pm
John Coomer said | 4:08pm
48’ Knock on by the Storm. Manly scrum feed near halfway.
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
4:07pm
John Coomer said | 4:07pm
46’ Storm defence holds, back in possession now.
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
4:06pm
John Coomer said | 4:06pm
45’ Six to go for Manly on the Storm 20 metre line!
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
4:05pm
eagleJack said | 4:05pm
Still no kick pressure. Need to pick that up
4:05pm
John Coomer said | 4:05pm
44’ Great work from Tom T to get back in the field of play off a Storm kick. Now a relieving penalty for Manly.
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
4:03pm
John Coomer said | 4:03pm
42’ Manly back in possession, working it out from their own line.
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
4:02pm
John Coomer said | 4:02pm
41’ Manly knock on in the first set! Storm scrum feed on halfway.
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
4:00pm
John Coomer said | 4:00pm
40’ – Melbourne kick off to start the second half!
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
3:57pm
Joe said | 3:57pm
Storm have fixed their attack but have lost their defensive attitude. 16 points in the first half…biggest score so far against them this year…Craig will not be happy!
3:55pm
John Coomer said | 3:55pm
Half-time summary
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
It’s been a crazy first half at Brookvale Oval (Lottoland) with nine tries being scored!
The Storm capitalised on a glut of early possession to score four tries in the first 17 minutes. Vunivalu crossed twice, with Tonumaipea and Addo-Carr also scoring. Cameron Smith only converted one of those tries, but the Storm were still leading 18-0 and scoring a point a minute.
The possession then evened up and Manly clawed their way back to score two converted tries in the next ten minutes. Frank Winterstein crossed first, followed by winger Jorge Taufua, and Manly were back in it at 18-12.
The Storm then scored two more converted tries, both scored by Felise Kaufusi after running great lines off Billy Slater passes.
That made it 30-12 but Brian Kelly crossed for the Sea Eagles on the stroke of half-time. Walker missed the conversion, making it 30-16 at half-time.
Both teams will want to tighten up their defence in the second half, especially Manly.
3:47pm
John Coomer said | 3:47pm
p>Half-time
Manly 16
Melbourne 30
3:46pm
John Coomer said | 3:46pm
40’ A determined effort by Kelly to score a much needed try on half-time for Manly. Walker misses the conversion. 9 tries for the half!
Manly 16
Melbourne 30