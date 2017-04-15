Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Clucky Roosters too good in the end for desperate Knights

The long-standing rivalry between the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm resumes in Round 7 of the 2017 NRL premiership, at Lottoland. Join The Roar for all the action from 3pm (AEST).

These two clubs have a significant history, playing each other in both the 2007 and 2008 grand finals.

The Storm won in 2007, but were subsequently stripped of the premiership after salary cap breaches, before Manly belted a Storm team missing Cameron Smith by a record 40-0 in the 2008 decider.

Melbourne lost their first match of the season at home to Cronulla last week. It was a spiteful encounter played in driving rain, with only one try scored in the entire match.

As for the Sea Eagles, they were convincingly beaten last week by the St George Illawarra Dragons, after winning their previous three matches against the Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys.

Will Chambers is suspended this week, replaced by Cheyse Blair. Cameron Munster and Jesse Bromwich are both racing the clock to be fit and return from injury, but have been named on Melbourne’s extended bench.

Manly have forwards Martin Taupau and Nate Myles out, while Akuila Uate returns from injury on the wing to replace Matthew Wright. Addin Fonua-Blake comes into the starting line-up at prop for Taupau, and Lloyd Perrett comes onto the bench for Myles.

The match-up between Cooper Cronk and Daly Cherry-Evans will be well worth watching and could decide the match.

Prediction

Melbourne by 7.

Join The Roar from 3pm (AEST) for score updates and debate in our live blog.