NBA Playoffs schedule: All the first round matches, times, dates and venues

The NBA Playoffs tip-off on Sunday (AEST) and The Roar have saved you the hassle of working out when the games will be on with our complete guide to the finals.

The first round of the Playoffs are quarter-finals for each of the Western and Eastern Conference, with the top eight sides qualifying and playing a seven-game series.

The format for each NBA playoff and finals series is home-home-away-away-home-away-home, with the higher ranked team playing four home games.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors once again qualified as the top team, while the best match-up appears to be James Harden and the Houston Rockets taking on Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Out East, the Boston Celtics claimed the best record, while there are some other strong looking match-ups, with Australian’s Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker leading the Milwaukee Bucks into battle against the Toronto Raptors.

We have taken the liberty of converting all times for the games to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) so you don’t have to in our below full schedule.

Western Conference

Golden State Warriors (1st) vs Portland Trail Blazers (8th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Mon Apr 17 5:30am Warriors Blazers Oracle Arena League Pass 2 Thu Apr 20 12:30pm Warriors Blazers Oracle Arena ESPN 3 Sun Apr 23 12:30pm Blazers Warriors Moda Center ESPN 4 Tue Apr 25 12:30pm Blazers Warriors Moda Center ESPN 5 Thu Apr 27 TBD Warriors Blazers Oracle Arena TBD 6 Sat Apr 29 TBD Blazers Warriors Moda Center TBD 7 Mon May 1 TBD Warriors Blazers Oracle Arena TBD

San Antonio Spurs (2nd) vs Memphis Grizzlies (7th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Sun Apr 16 10am Spurs Grizzlies AT&T Center ESPN 2 Tue Apr 18 11:30am Spurs Grizzlies AT&T Center League Pass 3 Fri Apr 21 11:30am Grizzlies Spurs FedEx Forum League Pass 4 Sun Apr 23 10am Grizzlies Spurs FedEx Forum ESPN 5 Wed Apr 26 TBD Spurs Grizzlies AT&T Center TBD 6 Fri Apr 28 TBD Grizzlies Spurs FedEx Forum TBD 7 Sun Apr 30 TBD Spurs Grizzlies AT&T Center TBD

Houston Rockets (3rd) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (6th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Mon Apr 17 11am Rockets Thunder Toyota Center ESPN 2 Thu Apr 20 10am Rockets Thunder Toyota Center League Pass 3 Sat Apr 22 11:30am Thunder Rockets Chesapeake Energy Arena ESPN 4 Mon Apr 24 5:30am Thunder Rockets Chesapeake Energy Arena League Pass 5 Wed Apr 26 TBD Rockets Thunder Toyota Center TBD 6 Fri Apr 28 TBD Thunder Rockets Chesapeake Energy Arena TBD 7 Sun Apr 30 TBD Rockets Thunder Toyota Center TBD

Los Angeles Clippers (4th) vs Utah Jazz (5th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Sun Apr 16 12:30pm Clippers Jazz Staples Center ESPN 2 Wed Apr 19 12:30pm Clippers Jazz Staples Center ESPN 3 Sat Apr 22 12:00pm Jazz Clippers Vivint Smart Home Arena League Pass 4 Mon Apr 24 11:00am Jazz Clippers Vivint Smart Home Arena ESPN 5 Wed Apr 26 TBD Clippers Jazz Staples Center TBD 6 Sat Apr 29 TBD Jazz Clippers Vivint Smart Home Arena TBD 7 Mon May 1 TBD Clippers Jazz Staples Center TBD

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics (1st) vs Chicago Bulls (8th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Mon Apr 17 8:30 AM Celtics Bulls TD Garden ESPN 2 Wed Apr 19 10:00 AM Celtics Bulls TD Garden League Pass 3 Sat Apr 22 9:00 AM Bulls Celtics United Center ESPN 4 Mon Apr 24 8:30 AM Bulls Celtics United Center League Pass 5 Thu Apr 27 TBD Celtics Bulls TD Garden TBD 6 Sat Apr 29 TBD Bulls Celtics United Center TBD 7 Mon Apr 31 TBD Celtics Bulls TD Garden TBD

Cleveland Cavaliers (2nd) vs Indiana Pacers (7th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Sun Apr 16 5:00 AM Cavaliers Pacers Quicken Loans Arena League Pass 2 Tue Apr 18 9:00 AM Cavaliers Pacers Quicken Loans Arena League Pass 3 Fri Apr 21 9:00 AM Pacers Cavaliers Bankers Life Fieldhouse ESPN 4 Mon Apr 24 3:00 AM Pacers Cavaliers Bankers Life Fieldhouse League Pass 5 Wed Apr 26 TBD Cavaliers Pacers Quicken Loans Arena TBD 6 Fri Apr 28 TBD Pacers Cavaliers Bankers Life Fieldhouse TBD 7 Sun Apr 30 TBD Cavaliers Pacers Quicken Loans Arena TBD

Toronto Raptors (3rd) vs Milwaukee Bucks (6th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Sun Apr 16 7:30am Raptors Bucks Air Canada Centre ESPN 2 Wed Apr 19 9am Raptors Bucks Air Canada Centre League Pass 3 Fri Apr 21 10am Bucks Raptors Harris Bradley Center League Pass 4 Sun Apr 23 5am Bucks Raptors Harris Bradley Center League Pass 5 Tue Apr 25 9am Raptors Bucks Air Canada Centre ESPN 6 Fri Apr 28 TBD Bucks Raptors Harris Bradley Center TBD 7 Sun Apr 30 TBD Raptors Bucks Air Canada Centre TBD

Washington Wizards (4th) vs Atlanta Hawks (5th) Game no. Date (Aus) Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Coverage options 1 Mon Apr 17 3am Wizards Hawks Verizon Center League Pass 2 Thu Apr 20 9am Wizards Hawks Verizon Center League Pass 3 Sun Apr 23 7:30am Hawks Wizards Phillips Arena League Pass 4 Tue Apr 25 10am Hawks Wizards Phillips Arena League Pass 5 Thu Apr 27 TBD Wizards Hawks Verizon Center TBD 6 Sat Apr 29 TBD Hawks Wizards Phillips Arena TBD 7 Mon May 1 TBD Wizards Hawks Verizon Center TBD

* While The Roar go to every effort to ensure this information is correct, you should always consult the official NBA schedule.

All games listed as ESPN are also available on the NBA League Pass for streaming.

The Roar will be live blogging all the big games throughout the finals series so you won’t miss a moment.